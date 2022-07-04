Richmond man fatally shot at City Dogs on West Main Street

Richmond police have charged an adult male in relation to the fatal shooting of a man at City Dogs restaurant in the 1300 block of West Main Street on Sunday night.

At around 10:26 p.m., officers were called for the report of random gunfire. They responded and located Kyle Stoner, 36, with an apparent gunshot wound. Stoner, a Richmond resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Virginia State Police placed Derrick Adjei, 24, of Alexandria, at approximately 11:01 p.m. Sunday after the vehicle Adjei had been operating was involved in a single vehicle collision on northbound I-95.

Richmond detectives investigating the Sunday night shooting charged Adjei with malicious wounding. Other charges are pending.

City Dogs at 1309 W. Main St. posted on Facebook that the incident happened on its patio.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous crime that happened on the patio of City Dogs last evening. Kyle Stoner was a long time regular and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our patrons and employees who witnessed this tragic, violent event. We love you guys and truly appreciate your bravery," the post reads.