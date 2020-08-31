Richmond mayor, council members commit to interfaith group's affordable housing, violence reduction objectives

In January, the Partnership for Housing Affordability determined the region would need to build 1,000 new affordable homes annually to meet demand by 2040. Only a quarter of that has risen annually over the past five years, according to a report the group released earlier this year.

Since July 1, 2014, the city has allocated $4.9 million from its affordable housing fund to developers and community organizations to aid housing efforts and related community services. The top priority of the fund is to assist people with sustainable, affordable housing who are elderly, disabled, homeless or survivors of domestic abuse.

But members of RISC and other activists said the aid has been insufficient for households making the least amount of money.

“The trust fund has been underfunded and not strategically targeted toward those most in need,” the group said last week.

Housing advocates with RISC noted that a report from Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia earlier this year indicated a need for 25,000 more affordable housing units for households making less than 30% of the area median income — which is equivalent to $26,800 for a four-person household, according to the state’s housing authority.