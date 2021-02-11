Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney outlines ‘equity agenda’ in virtual State of the City address

Outlining his vision for an "equity agenda" for this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Thursday announced the creation of a public engagement office and an economic development scorecard system in his annual State of the City address.

While acknowledging the constraints and challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impose on the city, Stoney said his administration remains committed to its goals of affordable housing, improving public safety and police accountability, reopening public schools, and fostering economic development.

Stoney's address originally was scheduled for last month but was delayed until Thursday after the mayor tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 27. Stoney, who experienced flu-like symptoms, has since recovered.

City budget officials last month projected a $37.5 million revenue shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Stoney did not discuss specifics about his budget proposal, which is due next month, but stressed that the city must meet the needs of the city's most vulnerable residents and address historical injustices.