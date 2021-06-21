Richmond moves closer to fully functional ABC site in Hanover, plan for new ballpark

Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority complex in Hanover County brought the ABC closer to having its full operation at one new site, and is expected to bring the Richmond area closer to a new baseball stadium.

Gov. Ralph Northam was among dignitaries present for the official opening of the new ABC complex, located on 40 acres near Pole Green Road and home to a 95,000-square-foot, three-story office building and a 315,000-square-foot distribution center (nearly seven football fields), which is expandable to up to 399,000 square feet. The project was budgeted for $91 million and is targeted to finish at that cost, according to the ABC, which broke ground on the project in February of 2020.

“To the legislative staff, legislators here today, thank you for investing in our vision, and allowing us to move forward, and supporting the Commonwealth for decades to come,” said Travis Hill, the ABC’s CEO. About 500 ABC employees are transitioning to the new site.

The new buildings exceed expectations, according to Brian Moran, the secretary of public safely and homeland security. “So impressive, so fabulous,” he said. Northam praised the ABC and its partners for the project’s continuation through the health crisis, and for its 22nd consecutive year of record-breaking revenue.