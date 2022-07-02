Richmond National Battlefield Park commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Malvern Hill

On July 1, 1962, the Union and Confederate armies clashed in Henrico County for one last struggle in the Seven Days Battles.

Ultimately, the Union was successful and won the Battle of Malvern Hill.

Richmond National Battlefield Park offered walking tours Saturday to explain in detail the complicated battle.

“This is the last of what are called the ‘Seven Days Battles,’ which was a week of constant fighting in 1862,” said park ranger Bert Dunkerly. “The Union army was trying to capture Richmond, and the Confederate army was trying to push them back.”

At 1:30 p.m., a walking tour of about 20 people listened to a detailed account of the mistakes made by the Confederate army that lost them the battle.

Park Ranger Mark Wilcox led the tour and said “bad communication,” “bad information” and “bad timing” were three key factors that caused the Confederates to lose that day. With help from a binder of resource material, Ranger Wilcox explained how the various troops on both sides were positioned and how each attack played out.

The Battle of Malvern Hill was a very bloody day of the Civil War, with ultimately 5,600 Confederates and 3,000 Union soldiers dying.

Dunkerly said the park service’s tries to host tours on anniversaries to educate the public about the history of the war.

“The fact that it falls next to that patriotic holiday is great,” Dunkerly said. “We want people to think about American history, the importance of studying the past, appreciate what happen in the past and also the importance of learning from it and preserving these historic sites today.”

This battlefield is only one of several historical sites the Richmond National Battlefield Park Service preserves, but Andrea DeKoter, the chief of interpretation and education, said this site is especially well preserved.

“This is considered the most pristine battlefield, the best preserved battlefield, in all of Virginia,” she said.

DeKoter said through years of conservation, the park closely resembles the terrain the soldiers fought on 160 years ago. Recently, the park acquired 371 new acres through a donation from the Capital Region Land Conservancy.

Along the field are six real cannons from the Civil War era that are positioned like the Union army had them during the battle. The park is open to the public and has over 3 miles of walking trails with historical markers.

Both DeKoter and Dunkerly emphasized the importance of studying history with context.

“Studying Civil War history, especially in light of the last couple years with people questioning monuments and symbols of the Confederacy, this helps us understand the past with context,” Dunkerly said.

“We are really focused on telling a holistic Civil-War-to-civil-rights story, and I think that’s one of the things we really have tried to impress on people. When we tell these stories, we want people to understand that slavery caused the Civil War and that even though slavery ended, it didn’t really resolve the outstanding civil rights issues.”

DeKoter said she works with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and Black RVA, a tourism group, to help promote conversations.

“You can’t have the Civil War without civil rights as part of the conversation,” she said.

“We want to facilitate [dialogue]. These are really complex stories to tell,” she added.

In addition to the battlefields, the service also preserves the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site.

For more about the battlefields and historical sites, visit www.nps.gov/rich/index.htm.