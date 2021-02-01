Richmond now accepting applications for tax amnesty program

Richmond property owners and businesses may now apply for the city to waive penalties and interest on their delinquent real estate, lodging, meals or admissions tax payments.

The new tax amnesty program adopted by the Richmond City Council last month is intended to help residents and businesses struggling financially due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During such a challenging period for Richmond residents, we want to maximize accessibility to and participation in this program," Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release Monday. "It’s yet another way the city strives to offer compassionate care.”

Under the program, the city will erase all penalties and interest on past-due real estate tax payments if property owners pay off the principal tax due or arrange a six-month payment plan with a 25% down payment during an amnesty period in March.

The city also will forgive all penalties and interest on prior admissions, lodging and meals tax bills due before April 21 under similar guidelines in April.