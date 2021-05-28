Richmond officials considering free memberships for RRHA residents as part of bike-share expansion

Three years after delaying expansion of the RVA Bike Share, the city is planning to add new stations and bikes to the system later this summer.
While city officials started installing upgrades to its existing network of 20 docking stations and 220 bikes last fall, the administration is nearly ready to double the program's size and launch a pilot that will allow Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority residents to use the bikes for free.
Dironna Clarke, director of the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, said she and others conceived the idea for the RRHA pilot after the newly created office took over management of the bike share program.
While annual ridership has declined after operations ceased for several months during the pandemic last year, officials recorded a more than 100% increase from 2018 to 2019, growing from 11,000 rides to nearly 23,000, according to data Clarke provided.
Still, the transit equity office's evaluation of the bike share network found it lacking in certain areas of the city.
"We found that the system really avoided the lowest income areas in Richmond, and really what's even more striking was that these are areas where they have the lowest rates of car ownership in the city," Clarke said. "We quickly determined that these areas might have the most to gain from Richmond's continued investment in Bike Share infrastructure."
After launching the bike share system in 2017, the city ordered equipment for the $1.5 million phase two expansion of the bike share system the following year. Clarke did not provide an explanation for why its implementation had been delayed before the pandemic.
Most of the system's docking stations are downtown, along Broad Street and and around the Monroe Park campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The eastern-most station is off Jefferson Avenue in Church Hill; the western-most station is on West Leigh Street in Scott's Addition. There are no stations south of the James River.
A map showing the proposed locations of the next 20 bike stations includes new stations in Manchester, Carytown, Church Hill and North Side. As part of the RRHA pilot program, the city is planning to also build a station near Fairfield Court.
Angela Fountain, a spokesperson for RRHA, said housing authority officials are interested in the program as it will give residents a new transportation option at no additional cost to them.
The bike share system costs $1.75 to check out a bike from one of the docking stations if the bike is returned to a station within 45 minutes. Monthly and yearly membership accounts are available at $18 and $96, respectively.
"Free service removes the barrier of membership costs," Fountain said in an email. "There's also the reduction of bike and motor vehicle costs. It's easy to use a free bike without the concern of upkeep and maintenance."
Clarke said the city has yet to make a final decision on the location of the new docking stations, as the office plans to solicit more public input on the proposed locations through the next month.
Brantley Tyndall, director of outreach for the nonprofit Sports Backers' Bike Walk RVA program, said he felt the ridership and accessibility of the bike share program was lackluster after its initial launch, but is hopeful that its expansion will make it more useful to the public.
"We think that making access to the bike share system more equitable throughout the city would be a recipe for continued growth and success," he said.
The city's survey on the proposed locations for the upcoming expansion of the the RVA Bike Share program can be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RVABikeshareExpansion.
