Richmond officials considering free memberships for RRHA residents as part of bike-share expansion

Three years after delaying expansion of the RVA Bike Share, the city is planning to add new stations and bikes to the system later this summer.

While city officials started installing upgrades to its existing network of 20 docking stations and 220 bikes last fall, the administration is nearly ready to double the program's size and launch a pilot that will allow Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority residents to use the bikes for free.

Dironna Clarke, director of the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, said she and others conceived the idea for the RRHA pilot after the newly created office took over management of the bike share program.

While annual ridership has declined after operations ceased for several months during the pandemic last year, officials recorded a more than 100% increase from 2018 to 2019, growing from 11,000 rides to nearly 23,000, according to data Clarke provided.

Still, the transit equity office's evaluation of the bike share network found it lacking in certain areas of the city.