Richmond officials projecting $37.5M revenue shortfall for 2021-2022 budget

“The projected shortfall will only increase if any one or more of these items are added to the projections,” Brown said in an email Tuesday.

Brown said that the mayor’s administration is legally obligated to bring forward a balanced budget for the council’s consideration, but he did not provide any specifics about potential strategies for bridging the funding gap.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the 9th District in the city’s South Side, declined to say whether the funding gap could require the city to consider job layoffs or service cuts.

In an interview Tuesday, he said that he’s more concerned at the moment with the limited availability of vaccines in the city, particularly in Black and Hispanic communities south of the James River.

“You need to look at the fact that this pandemic has hit our city hard. We all knew this was coming,” he said. “I’ll be honest, as long as people are dying from this, my main worry is human life.”

Officials stressed that Monday’s presentation on the five-year revenue and expenditure projections, which is required annually before Jan. 31, was based on early estimates that could change.