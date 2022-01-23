Richmond officials will start drafting new voting district maps publicly next month

The Richmond City Council is again considering changes to the timeline for its redistricting process following the 2020 U.S. Census.

After a pair of public information sessions last week and another meeting session scheduled for Thursday, city officials will begin drafting new maps for the the city's nine council districts across three meetings slated for early February.

State law requires localities to redraw voting districts after the national headcount every 10 years. The purpose of the law is to make sure that all districts have a similar number of voters, so that each person's vote carries the same weight.

The city’s population over the past decade increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600, according to last year’s census data. Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal.

Richmond officials say that the 2nd, 3rd and 6th districts each deviate from the ideal population county by more than five percent, meaning that changes there are likely.

The City Council is slated to vote Monday to formally amend the redistricting schedule.

The council had previously set out to complete the process by Feb. 28, but is now targeting April 25 for a final public hearing and adoption vote.