Richmond Planning Commission approves amended plan to turn medians around Lee statue into parks

The Richmond Planning Commission has unanimously advanced a bill to the City Council that would give the city more control over activity near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.
After delaying a decision last month, the Commission on Monday voted to turn two medians around the statue into public parks, which would allow the city to impose restrictions on firearms and charge fees for special events.
Councilwoman Kim Gray sponsored the proposal at the behest of civic associations concerned about protest activities around the statue over the last six months. Mayor Levar Stoney is also listed as a co-sponsor.
Ordinances approved by the City Council in the last two years prohibit firearms on public property and at protests. Gray, however, said police have been unable to enforce those regulations in the medians around the statue.
"We were told that assault rifles and other weapons were allowed in those spaces because they technically weren't parks," she said.
The transformed Confederate monument anchoring the area has become a touchstone for the racial justice movement, garnering recognition as the country's most influential work of protest art in modern history, according to the New York Times Style Magazine.
The green space around Lee, dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle by activists for a Black man fatally shot while in mental health crisis by Richmond police, and the medians in the adjacent streets have served as a peaceful gathering space, replete with a free library and gardens.
At times, however, the area has seen violent confrontations.
The most recent episode occurred the weekend before Election Day, when supporters of President Donald Trump drove through Monument Avenue, resulting in a disturbance that involved someone firing a gun. No serious injuries were reported.
Despite the neighborhood's safety concerns, some activists and residents worry that the ordinance is intended to curtail their protests and activities around the statue.
While the ordinance as proposed would convert 91,100 square feet of median space in each direction from the statue, the commission agreed Monday to apply the changes only to the medians on North Allen Avenue between Monument Avenue and West Broad Street.
The medians currently are managed by the Department of Public Works as public right-of-way. Turning them into parks, officials said, would allow the city to enforce park rules in the medians.
Gray said the Fan District Association, one of several civic groups that wrote in support of the ordinance, agreed to remove the three medians east, south and west of the statute from consideration, pending further community discussion about the future design of Monument Avenue.
Others still worry what it could mean for pedestrians.
In an opposition letter attached to a staff report on the ordinance, Doug Allen, an urban planner who lives near the area, raised concerns that it would allow police to charge people for trespassing if they walk through the median at night, since parks close after dark under city code.
Gray argued that it is unlikely the police would do so, saying that people freely move across other city parks after dark without issue. Chris Frelke, the director of the city's parks department, concurred.
"[She is] completely correct," he said. "If they are moving from one place to another, that has not been enforced."
Matthew Ebinger, secretary to the Planning Commission, said the City Council is likely to consider the amendments to the proposed ordinance next month before a decision on its final approval in January.
