Richmond Planning Commission approves amended plan to turn medians around Lee statue into parks

The Richmond Planning Commission has unanimously advanced a bill to the City Council that would give the city more control over activity near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.

After delaying a decision last month, the Commission on Monday voted to turn two medians around the statue into public parks, which would allow the city to impose restrictions on firearms and charge fees for special events.

Councilwoman Kim Gray sponsored the proposal at the behest of civic associations concerned about protest activities around the statue over the last six months. Mayor Levar Stoney is also listed as a co-sponsor.

Ordinances approved by the City Council in the last two years prohibit firearms on public property and at protests. Gray, however, said police have been unable to enforce those regulations in the medians around the statue.

"We were told that assault rifles and other weapons were allowed in those spaces because they technically weren't parks," she said.

The transformed Confederate monument anchoring the area has become a touchstone for the racial justice movement, garnering recognition as the country's most influential work of protest art in modern history, according to the New York Times Style Magazine.