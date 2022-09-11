Richmond Police investigating death of 1-month-old in Byrd Park

A spokeswoman for the Richmond Police Department said authorities are still in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a 1-month-old Sunday morning.
Director of Public Affairs Tracy Walker said authorities responded to a call about the death in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue at about 7 a.m. She said police do not suspect foul play and have not filed charges.
Chris Suarez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today