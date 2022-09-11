 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richmond Police investigating death of 1-month-old in Byrd Park

  • 0
police lights meta

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

 m-gucci

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A spokeswoman for the Richmond Police Department said authorities are still in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a 1-month-old Sunday morning.

Director of Public Affairs Tracy Walker said authorities responded to a call about the death in the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue at about 7 a.m. She said police do not suspect foul play and have not filed charges.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News