Richmond police investigating homicide after victim found near Main Street Station

Richmond City Police opened a homicide investigation after finding a man down with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of East Main Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities identified the victim as Xavier Brown, 23, of Richmond. A department news release says officials pronounced him dead on the scene.
The police department has requested that anyone with information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804 646 3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804 780 100. Smartphone users may also use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.