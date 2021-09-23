Richmond registrar to open early voting sites at Hickory Hill, City Hall on Tuesday

"I did not put anything on the city website regarding Hickory Hill and City Hall being open," he said.

The confusion drew criticism from several politicians and local residents who said the move disproportionately impacted Black communities.

Balmer said earlier this week that he arranged for the other sites to open next month after reviewing state election data that showed voter turnout would be higher closer to Election Day.

"I'm glad we were able to get to a resolution that people were happy with," he said in an interview after Thursday's meeting.

A lawyer from the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday suggested that the satellite locations could open before next month, contradicting the city attorney's advice that doing so could violate state code.

According to state code, registrars must post a public notice either online or in a newspaper with details about in-person absentee voting no later than 55 days before an election. The code section goes on to say that “any such notice shall remain” in the general registrar’s office and on an official government website during the absentee voting period.