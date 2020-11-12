 Skip to main content
Richmond reports 25 coronavirus infections among city employees. Another 57 are quarantining.
breaking

Richmond reports 25 coronavirus infections among city employees. Another 57 are quarantining.

20201105_MET_MAYOR_BB03

Mayor Levar Stoney answered a question during a Wednesday news conference in Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond and local health officials implored the public to continue to be vigilant Thursday after 25 city employees tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at the city's election office.

Anticipating that the number of positive cases may continue to grow, Mayor Levar Stoney said another 57 employees are currently quarantining due to direct exposure to a coworker or someone from the public with the disease.

"These numbers are a wake-up call for all of us. This virus is real," Stoney said. "It's virulent and doesn't recognize family ties or your COVID bubbles."

The mayor has been in quarantine himself since Monday after his campaign manager tested positive for the disease. He said he will be tested tomorrow for the virus. 

Kirk Showalter, the voter registrar for the city, announced Monday that three of her office's employees tested positive. The first test was discovered Friday.

