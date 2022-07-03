Richmond residents try to beat the heat over Fourth of July weekend

On Saturday afternoon, many people were walking dogs and holding picnics at Libby Hill Park in Richmond, but many of them stuck to particular parts of the park – the parts that were in the shade.

This year’s Fourth of July weekend is a hot one, with afternoon temperatures wavering around the 90s for most of the three-day span. Saturday was the hottest and most humid day of the weekend. Monday is expected to be a few degrees cooler, but with less clouds.

To beat the heat while enjoying the weekend, Rebecca Thomas and her father, Robert, were sitting on a bench at Libby Hill and looking out over the city while under a tree canopy providing shade.

“If you want to go out, go to your local park and sit in the shade and have a little picnic or talk,” said Thomas, who lived just up the street from where she sat at the park. “You have to get up early or go out later in the day.”

Her father, who was visiting from Fredericksburg, added, “I would like it a little cooler out.”

Richmond’s seven outdoor pools and two indoor pools are operating on adjusted hours for the holiday weekend. The pools were open from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and would be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

The city will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell in Richmond, Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for the department, added. The amphitheater is within William Byrd Park, offering plenty of shade for visitors.

At Pocahontas State Park, hundreds of visitors were visiting the aquatic facility, complete with pools, water slides and nearby picnic tables. Pocahontas is the only state park with pools open for the summer.

"We have seen increased visitation through the park on Friday and Saturday, with guests enjoying the beautiful weather and celebrating the holiday," assistant park manager Amelia Hulth said. "And we anticipate the same trend through Monday."

In addition to the waterpark, Pocahontas has climate controlled buildings for visitors to cool down in, including the visitor center and the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum.

“Heat-related emergencies can happen any time, and we’ve been really fortunate this summer that our guests are just prepared with extra water and breathable clothes,” Hulth added.

Nearly 50 patients have visited health care providers in the city for heat-related illnesses since May 1, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are all symptoms of heat-related health conditions that could cause serious health problems.

To avoid heat-related illness, the VDH recommends drinking water, staying cool indoors, dressing for the heat and limiting physical activity. Residents should also avoid keeping children or pets in cars and should check on neighbors – especially those ages 65 and older.

Some residents, including Shawn Creasey of Henrico and Glenn Schmitz of Moseley, were taking the advice seriously. The two were gearing up to go cycling at Rocketts Landing Saturday afternoon. Later that evening, Creasey said they would be attending a neighborhood barbecue.

“We’re drinking lots and lots of water,” Schmitz said. “And that’s the key – water, not beer or anything else.”

Fourth of July celebrations are set to take place all over the Richmond region Monday, with fireworks at Dogwood Dell, The Diamond, the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and more.