Richmond retirees won't get pension increases despite record-high investment earnings for city retirement system last year

About 4,300 retired Richmond city employees will not be getting an increase in their monthly pension payments next year despite a 35-year, record-high investment return for the city's retirement system in 2021.

Unlike the Virginia Retirement System, which has granted an up to 3% annual increase to retired state and local employees in its program each year over the past decade, the city has increased its annual pension payments only once by 1% since 2010.

Glenwood Burley, a former Richmond patrolman who retired in 1985, said he thinks the lack of cost-of-living adjustments each year is an issue that goes back several decades, and that it reflects a disregard for both active and retired employees.

"They've never been shown an [adequate] level of appreciation," he said.

City Hall has failed to keep up with other jurisdictions and retirement systems throughout the state and country, making it difficult for former longtime employees to maintain a decent quality of life as the cost of food, gas, housing and healthcare rises, Burley said.

While officials from the Richmond Retirement System in past years have told retirees that they couldn't adjust their pensions because of financial constraints, the system last year recorded a 23.7% investment return. The stellar investment year, the best in 35 years, according to system officials, brought the fund total to $685.4 million, as of June 30. The system spends about $70 million in benefit payments each year.

In the past decade, officials from the Retirement System frequently told retirees that they could not recommend cost-of-living adjustment for their pensions, citing policies intended to maintain and improve the long-term health of the retirement fund.

Leo Griffin, the system's executive director, said RRS did away with some of those policies in 2019, but that the City Council remains in charge of deciding whether to allocate taxpayer money to increase the pension payments.

The city currently directs $54 million annually to the retirement fund. A 1% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is equal to approximately $6.6 million, Griffin said.

"It is my understanding the costs of prior ad hoc COLAs were added to the plan’s unfunded liability," Griffin said in an email Thursday. "In that case ... each COLA becomes a recurring contribution expense in the city’s budget as the additional debt is repaid with interest."

In fall 2019, the City Council approved using about one-third of a $17.2 million budget surplus for a pension adjustment, the first in 11 years at that the time.

While the Virginia Retirement System provides COLA increases each year, that's only because it is required by state law, said system officials and pension increase advocates.

In a presentation to the City Council in December, Griffin said the state is able to cover growing retirement costs because state retirement system officials plan for the cost-of-living adjustments each year.

Still, the lack of COLA adjustments in past years do not sit well with some Richmond City Council members, particularly after the city retirement system saw record-high growth last year.

In a December meeting where the council reviewed the retirement system's annual report, 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison said he suspects the lack of COLA increases is one of several reasons why there's been high employee turnover in City Hall.

"We’re not really showing our employees that we care about them," he said. "There’s not enough investment in our people. For me that’s not good enough.”

Despite Addison's comments, no council members included a COLA increase for the city's retirees on their wish list of budget priorities the governing body reviewed on Monday. Council President Cynthia Newbille, however, added in her list that she wants the city to provide retirement benefits through the state's retirement system.

Meanwhile, other retirees are considering other strategies to compel the city to address pension concerns.

Keith Andes, a retired city firefighter and member of IAFF 995, a union that represents city firefighters, said he is hoping that pension adjustments can also be a subject of union negotiations under a pending collective bargaining ordinance that's before the council.

"I truly believe that it may be able to let us start correcting some of these long issues that have gone long unaddressed," he said.

In response to questions about issues retirees had shared with the Times-Dispatch, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney last month said he would prefer if they bring concerns to his administration rather than the news media.

"Unfortunately, we work with a finite pot of money on a yearly basis. But we're always exploring ways to invest in the pensions of our retirees," Stoney said. "I can't say that we have a solution to that problem today, but it remains something at the top of our list."

Burley, however, said he and other retirees have met with the mayor multiple times throughout his two terms to lobby for better pension pay.

"He is certainly too young to be senile - so let me remind him that he and I met privately as recently as December," he said.

"If our pleas were honored we would have no need to publicly make our case for past due [cost-of-living adjustments.]"

