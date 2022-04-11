UPDATE: School board votes in favor of new George Wythe High School for 1,800 students

The Richmond School Board voted 5-4 late Monday night in favor of building a new George Wythe High School for 1,800 students.

School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed joined members Cheryl Burke, Nicole Jones, Liz Doerr and Dawn Page to accept a compromise, flipping from her previous position against building a school for more than 1,600 students.

Prior to the School Board clawing back control of school construction last year, the city had planned to build a school for 2,000 students.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated Tuesday.

Earlier version:

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants the city’s School Board to consider building a new George Wythe High School for 1,800 students after school division leaders repeatedly refused to accept his plans for a larger school.

Almost a year after the School Board voted to wrest control of school construction from the mayor’s administration, the City Council last month voted against transferring $7.3 million for the school division to begin the project. City leaders who voted against it cited the School Board’s resolve to build a school for only 1,600 students instead of 2,000, as originally envisioned by the city administration.

“We all have an obligation to put our children first,” Stoney said in a news conference Monday morning, where alongside four council members he announced his plans to reintroduce the funding legislation for a vote later this month.

“It is in that spirit that I along with members of the City Council will present one last offer at compromise that will allow us to move forward for our kids and their families sooner rather than later,” he said. “Our community members have asked for us to work together to build the appropriately sized school for our kids. We’ve listened.”

While the mayor and some council members say 2020 census data and enrollment projections demonstrate a need for a bigger Wythe, a narrow majority of School Board members say they think those numbers are off, and that money should be saved for the school division to also get started on rebuilding Woodville Elementary in the city’s East End.

In a statement sent during the news conference, School Board member Jonathan Young criticized the mayor and council members for failing to mention Woodville, saying that he and his colleagues are “committed” to building a school for only 1,600 students.

“Every unnecessary dollar spent on vacant seats at one building means unavailable dollars at another school building,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate that the children at Woodville are being told to wait in line.”

Wythe, built in 1960 in Richmond’s South Side, has been slated for replacement for several years. Officials say the school, with a majority of Black and Hispanic students, is deteriorating and in poor shape.

Stoney declined to say what he would do if the School Board again refuses to acquiesce, but said it is his “belief” that at least one board member will change their stance in favor of the compromise.

The mayor originally introduced the funding ordinance for Wythe in November, but publicly shared his misgivings about the School Board’s plans for a smaller school. The council then delayed voting on it for several months as city and school officials went back and forth with questions about construction plans and project management.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents Wythe students in the city’s 9th District, said Monday that the council did not intentionally stall the funding as a “political tactic.”

“To do the right thing, it’s always best to wait and pause,” he said. “This has been good governance.”

Aside from the school size, School Board members have also raised concerns about procurement policy and past contract awards to companies that have supported the mayor’s political campaigns.

Stoney has denied any wrongdoing and said he is not involved in procurement, but recently sent a letter asking the school division to continue using his administration’s procurement policies for construction projects, saying that it will deliver a new Wythe faster.

The City Council is currently slated to vote on the new funding ordinance on April 25.