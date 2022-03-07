Richmond School Board approves plan to temporarily send Fox students to First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue

Richmond Public Schools will send William Fox Elementary students to First Baptist Church starting March 21 after a fire devastated the school last month.

The approximately 350 students at the school have been continuing their classwork virtually since the fire. The School Board voted unanimously to support the temporary move to the church.

About a dozen parents in a public hearing before the vote Monday called on the governing board to accept the temporary move to the church until the district can open another school building for the Fox community.

“There is no doubt returning to in-person should be our priority,” said Holly Blanton, a parent of a fourth-grade student and a rising kindergartner. “We are all doing the best we can with an unfortunate circumstance, but virtual is not best for our students. It’s a Band-Aid.”

The tentative move to First Baptist Church is a slight change of plans, as the school division has been working to open the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary as a new temporary home for Fox.

School Board member Mariah White, who represents the district where Fox is located, and other board members shared their appreciation for the church, which had already been hosting about 64 Fox students for virtual learning since the fire.

“They are angel sent,” White said.

The church, according to the school division, is requesting a total of $5,000 from RPS if it plans to keep students there through June. Division officials said the money would cover custodial and management costs, but that the church may also ask for additional payments if utility bills rise.

In a statement over the weekend, the school’s parent-teacher association called on the school division to send students back to class in-person as soon as possible.

“Our children need to be together and they need to be with their teachers,” the statement read. “Virtual learning is a barrier to day-to-day life that we need the board to correct for.

“Parents need to return to work, and our students need a full, in-person school day for their academic advancement. With the fire, established routines have been disrupted, creating instability for our families. We need a return to stability and being back in the classroom provides this.”

The association also raised concerns about child care before and after school hours, and called on RPS to work with the city administration to develop transportation and child care solutions.

A recent school division survey found that most Fox parents support returning to in-person instruction before the end of the school year. Out of 173 respondents, 80% said they would prefer moving to a temporary location before Clark Springs is ready.

School division officials also asked Fox staff if they would support staying virtual until Clark Springs is ready, even if it takes more than six weeks to open. The 40 respondents were almost evenly split. A narrow majority answered no.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said Monday that the division is planning to have Clark Springs ready for occupancy by April 19, but that the school system could choose to remain at First Baptist for the remainder of the school year if the Fox community wishes to. Kamras said the division will conduct another survey early next month.