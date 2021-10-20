Richmond School Board seeking mayor's OK to access $10.8 million for George Wythe design contract

“It just seems to me that every time we feel like we've got something worked out, it's like a shell game. They move to something else. Instead of saying ‘okay look, how can we work together to help you achieve this?’” Rizzi said in an interview. “If this is what you really want to achieve, if the end goal is really a school for these kids, then at this point it should be ‘okay schools are building schools, how can we help?’ Not sit here and place blame and tell you what we did wrong.”

Detractors say the School Board having to ask the mayor and the City Council for access to the funds proves the district wasn’t ready. Some members of the board seemed surprised at the development during Monday's School Board meeting, while others said they knew this would happen. Rizzi questioned Jonell Lilly, the School Board's lawyer, about why she didn't advise them on the issue. Lilly said budgetary items weren't within her purview.

“How are we going to award the contract if we don't have any money?" School Board Chair Cheryl Burke, who voted against the resolution in April, said in an interview.