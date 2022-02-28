Richmond School Board unanimously approves smaller annual budget that maintains chief operating, wellness officer positions

After six weeks of intense deliberation that nearly led to the ouster of the school division's chief operating officer, the Richmond School Board has unanimously approved a budget for next year.

The governing board voted unanimously late Monday night to pass a $356.6 million plan after stripping down Superintendent Jason Kamras' original budget proposal by $6 million, eliminating funding for new student laptops, instructional curriculum contracts and cell phones for employees. As called for in Kamras' original plan, the approved budget also includes a 5% raise for all teachers and division employees.

The revised budget, updated with amendments introduced by School Board member Jonathan Young, adds some new expenditures, including money to help maintain the Richmond Virtual Academy, pay increases for part-time food service staff and an independent audit of the division's central office.

The approved budget still includes funding for the chief operating officer and chief wellness officer, two top-level cabinet positions that several board members last week sought to eliminate. Those potential cuts, requested by email after the board voted against the superintendent's budget proposal in a narrow 5-4 vote last Tuesday, triggered dozens of families to cry "Let Kamras Lead" at a rally before Monday's budget meeting.

In response to complaints from School Board members who said he and his administration had failed to answer their questions or incorporate changes they requested, Kamras said he offered only minimal revisions because there was no clear consensus on any of the new items that had been discussed in the past six weeks.

"I’m not clear on what the board desires. Here’s what I do know: I can’t effectively serve as superintendent without a leadership team," he said. "It’s simply not tenable and would set me up to fail. ... Please don't tie my hands behind my back and expect me to perform miracles."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is slated to present an annual budget for the city, including the annual contribution to the school district, on Friday.