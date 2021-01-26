Richmond school officials, community members at odds over extension of superintendent's contract

Kamras would only say via email that he hopes to remain "for many, many years."

Since becoming public, the debate over his tenure has roused the superintendent's supporters, activists groups, parents and students into speaking out.

5th district Board member Stephanie Rizzi said she and her colleagues have heard from Kamras' supporters. She said some have gone as far as to accuse her of antisemitism; she has not publicly stated her stance on the contract.

"I mean, we are all getting letters. Condescending, threatening, questioning my intelligence," she said. "I want to hear from the parents whose kids have been suspended. I want to hear from the the parents of the kids who haven't graduated. I want to hear that these things are getting better. But I can't hear it among all the threats... we're not having a real discussion here."

Dozens sent in public comments during a recent School Board meeting to say RPS needs consistent leadership.

According to the Council of Great City Schools, the average tenure of a superintendent in an urban school district like RPS was 3.18 years in 2014.