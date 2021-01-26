Richmond school officials, community members at odds over extension of superintendent's contract

Richmond community members are divided over the length of Superintendent Jason Kamras' contract renewal, which ends in June.
Supporters and detractors of the 2005 National Teacher of the Year are at odds over how long to extend his contract, which is up for renewal. Some cite the need for consistent leadership, while others question academic progress since he began his tenure in 2018.
“It takes five to seven years to flip a school. But to flip a system, [in] which you have so many deficits? That’s not going to be done in three years,” said School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Burke. “I don't want him to leave, but he has other opportunities, I’m sure, as well."
Board members are largely declining to discuss the matter, citing a confidentiality clause in Kamras' contract, which open government advocates say should not apply to decisions on superintendents.
"We have long held a position that we think that the review of what amounts to a chief executive officer, like, superintendent or city manager or county administrator... that should be a more public process," said Megan Rhyne, the executive director at the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. "...These people are making the most important decisions."
Neither board members nor Kamras would go into details about the findings of report earlier this month from the Richmond Free Press, which stated that Kamras might seek other opportunities if the board, deadlocked over a two or four-year renewal, offered him two more years.
Kamras would only say via email that he hopes to remain "for many, many years."
Since becoming public, the debate over his tenure has roused the superintendent's supporters, activists groups, parents and students into speaking out.
5th district Board member Stephanie Rizzi said she and her colleagues have heard from Kamras' supporters. She said some have gone as far as to accuse her of antisemitism; she has not publicly stated her stance on the contract.
"I mean, we are all getting letters. Condescending, threatening, questioning my intelligence," she said. "I want to hear from the parents whose kids have been suspended. I want to hear from the the parents of the kids who haven't graduated. I want to hear that these things are getting better. But I can't hear it among all the threats... we're not having a real discussion here."
Dozens sent in public comments during a recent School Board meeting to say RPS needs consistent leadership.
According to the Council of Great City Schools, the average tenure of a superintendent in an urban school district like RPS was 3.18 years in 2014.
Kamras' predecessor, Dana T. Bedden, was pushed out by a new school board after three years at the helm. His predecessor, Yvonne W. Brandon, stepped down after being on the job for five years. A new School Board also asked her to step down.
Kamras is a former math teacher who ascended to leadership roles in the Washington D.C. public school system. He also served as an education policy adviser to President Barack Obama years before the Richmond School Board named him superintendent in late 2017. When he came to the district, he vowed to have all schools accredited by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
In 2019, 20 out of the 44 schools in RPS were fully accredited. Last school year's accreditation standards were waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Richmond Public Schools has the worst graduation rate in the state at 71.6% with Latino students falling the furthest behind, with just one in three graduating on time.
Supporters online have praised the superintendent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a newsletter update with each positive COVID-19 case in the city school system, along with an effort to get laptops in the hands of all students, a first for RPS. He also received praise for advocating for remote learning, even as other school districts in the Richmond-area have opted to start bringing more students to school in person.
City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the city’s 5th District and chairs the council’s education and human services committee, said she worries that a shorter extension may encourage Kamras to consider other job offers.
She said she trusts Kamras and the culture "of love, equity, engagement and communication" he’s attempted to bring about, but understands why there’s still frustration among parents and school leaders.
“As an RPS parent and a policy maker, I am simultaneously one of RPS’ biggest critics and fiercest advocates -- and maybe that’s what it means to be an RPS parent in this moment as we find ourselves reaching and wanting for a dream of what could be, when the reality just is not here yet,” she said. “A broad band of diverse voices are supporting a longer tenure right now because they believe he can help us get there and I think we should listen to them."
Organizations critical of the Superintendent have publicly supported a two-year renewal, citing a need to see more academic progress in the district.
On Thursday, the Richmond NAACP voted unanimously to support two more years. Organization president J.J. Minor said the stance does not mean that they don’t support Kamras. However, members feel a two-year renewal would coincide with the deadline for the goals of Kamras’ five year strategic plan to have been met, and perhaps a better graduation rate.
“The buck stops with the superintendent,” said Minor. “We have to get schools accredited. Almost 29% to 30% of our students didn’t graduate [last year].”
The Richmond School Board is expected to vote on the matter in February.
(804) 649-6178
(804) 649-6948