Richmond Schools: Custodial manager was asleep when first report of emergency at Fox arrived

Richmond Public Schools officials said Monday that a custodial manager in charge of security at William Fox Elementary School was asleep Friday night an hour before the school was aflame, part of a chain of events delaying the school division's response to what may have been an early warning sign.

The supervisor that the manager had asked to monitor a two-way emergency radio that night wasn't listening when the first 911 call describing an alarm at the school came in. And the fire alarm system set up inside the school wasn't programmed correctly to call the alarm company.

Both the school division and the city fire department on Monday released timelines related to the fire, including details about a preliminary call about an alarm going off at the school at approximately 9:30 p.m.

After waiting about 20 minutes for a response from school officials, firefighters "manipulated" a lock to get inside the school building. The firefighters found no evidence of a fire hazard after searching the entire building twice and left, according to the fire department. Firefighters returned at 10:35 p.m. when another call described flames and debris coming from the roof.

Richmond officials announced Monday afternoon that authorities are still investigating the cause of the conflagration that devastated the school, but have found no reason to suspect arson.

“My hope is that through the investigation of how this fire started, we will learn why the fire was not initially detectable,” Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter said Monday.

The Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services on Monday announced that one firefighter was injured as a result of the fire and sought treatment for a non-life-threatening injury Monday.

No other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Richmond fire officials initially reported that crews responded to reports of a fire at the school at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday. Emergency call logs, however, show that firefighters had responded to an alarm at the school earlier in the evening.

Audio broadcasts of the emergency dispatch indicate that the fire department could not reach school officials about alarms going off in the building.

Fast asleep on Friday night, a custodial manager at the school did not see a text about the alarms sent from the Department of Emergency Communications at 9:46 p.m., according to a timeline provided by the school district.

School officials said Fox Elementary was not staffed between 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday because of a vacancy in the night security team.

The school division on Monday said a custodial supervisor who was given a 2-way emergency radio to take home in case of an emergency. The radio, however, was "not fully monitored during this period, nor was the emergency phone line (separate from the radio) forwarded to the Custodial Supervisor’s phone,” according to the RPS timeline.

Two texts were sent to the custodial manager, who eventually woke up and was en route to the school as flames started to rise from the roof of the school. The manager was unsuccessful in reaching the RPS facilities director and the RPS chief operating officer.

RPS also said that a recent update from Verizon that requires all calls to include an area code meant the call from the alarm system to the alarm company didn't work because it hadn't been updated in response to the change.

From there, at 10:49 p.m., texts were sent to other top RPS administration, including Superintendent Jason Kamras; however, all recipients were asleep at the time, according to the timeline.

Kamras left his home at 10:56 p.m. and headed to Fox. After receiving a text and call from Kamras, School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed left home and made her way to Fox at 11:17 p.m. Friday night.

On Monday afternoon, RPS and the city fire department sent out separate timelines detailing the events of Friday’s fire. However, the two timelines don't entirely match.

According to the fire department, the initial attempt to reach RPS went out at 9:33 p.m. on Friday, while RPS says the first text was sent and received at 9:46 p.m. It's unclear whether the initial attempt to contact RPS was made over the two-way radio that wasn't being monitored. The fire department told the Richmond Alarm Company at 9:39 p.m. on Friday that it had not made contact with a building key holder, six minutes before RPS claims to have received an initial text.

According to RPS, a second text from the city was received by the custodial manager at 10:42 p.m. The fire department’s timeline doesn’t mention the second text.

“Though our communication breakdown did not impact the outcome of the fire, it’s clear we need to tighten our night security protocols, and have already begun to do so," Kamras said in a statement Monday. "Safety remains our number one priority and we are incredibly grateful that no one was seriously injured in this fire.”

Both Kamras and Carter, the city's fire chief, also heaped praise on the 75 department personnel involved in the emergency response, commending them for their commitment and bravery in stopping the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

"We are committed to partnering with Richmond Public Schools and the community to restore normalcy and promote healing," he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later this evening.

Chris Suarez Follow Chris Suarez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jessica Nocera Follow Jessica Nocera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today