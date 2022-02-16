Richmond Schools have no immediate plans for funding rebuild or restoration of Fox Elementary School

As the Richmond School Board continues to hash out disagreements over its next annual budget, there are no immediate plans to fund the rebuild of William Fox Elementary School after the school caught fire last week.

While school division officials and its insurance company continue to investigate the extent of the damage, Superintendent Jason Kamras said it remains unclear whether the school building must be torn down for a rebuild.

The superintendent and other school officials have said it is their intention to reopen the school at 2300 Hanover Avenue in the heart of the city’s Fan District neighborhood.

Following a budget work session Wednesday, Kamras said the building is insured for approximately $13 million, but did not say whether the school division has started forming plans to cover any potential gap in the total cost to reopen the school. According to the Virginia Department of Education, the city’s two newest elementary schools cost about $35 million each.

“It’s way too early to get into that. We’ll have to see,” he said. “Ultimately it’s up to the School Board what they want to do with the facility.”

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which they said destroyed the roof of the building.

Kamras on Wednesday said he could not provide a full account of the damage to the building, but said the structure and most items inside it were subject to damage from smoke, fire, water and debris.

“I doubt much of it is salvageable,” he said

Second District School Board member Mariah White, who represents the Fox community, said she is hopeful that the building can be renovated rather than replaced, noting that contemporary school facility standards set by the state and federal government could make it difficult to replace the more than century-old school at its current location.

“The only doubt that I have are those questions,” she said.

Fox students on Wednesday resumed classes virtually. School district officials have said they intend to transition them to a new facility soon, and are evaluating the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary School in the Randolph neighborhood about 1.5 miles away as a temporary home for Fox.

Several School Board members, however, said there are concerns about the condition of the school, including its roof.

“We will do whatever needs to be done,” School Board member Cheryl Burke said in an interview before the work session. “We dare not risk the safety of our children.”

Noting that other organizations in the Richmond area have offered their facilities as a temporary school, School Board member Jonathan Young said he is interested in the old St. Gertrude High School.

“It’s only a few blocks away from the parents, families, teachers and everyone at Fox,” Young said in an interview after the meeting. ”It probably makes sense to use that facility because we know a Clark Springs is going to require a significant investment.”

Amid the discussions about Fox, the School Board remains at an impasse over its budget for next year, as officials debate proposed changes to Kamras’ $362.2 million proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammad said Wednesday the board was originally slated to adopt and submit its budget to City Hall next Tuesday, but that it is likely the board will need additional time to reach a decision.