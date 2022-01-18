Richmond schools superintendent proposes 5% teacher raises, $4 million in central office cuts

Richmond Public Schools teachers would get a 5% raise under the superintendent's proposed budget even as the division expects to lose millions in state funding.
Superintendent Jason Kamras's budget calls for $19 million for the raises, more custodians, 10 new bus drivers, and two more staffers in the district’s new school construction office. With that, RPS says it plans to ask the city for $22 million extra in funding, up from $185 million last year. That's to meet a $26 million increase in the budget to prioritize new investments and cover the state funding shortfall.
The average teacher salary in Richmond would rise from about $61,000 to about $64,000.
To help offset the cost, Kamras plans to cut $4 million from the central office.
Some of the 16 central office positions on the chopping block, according to a budget presentation which will be presented to the Richmond School Board on Tuesday night, include the director of the Future Center, a manager of alternative education, and an associate director of curriculum and instruction. Another $1.9 million will be one-time central office expenses.
Kamras could not immediately be reached for comment. The School Board had recently signaled that it planned to look for cuts among central office staff.
"The Central Office plays a vital role supporting schools. This has recently become quite evident to the public, as central staff have covered classrooms to help keep our doors open," the presentation states. "It pains the Administration, therefore, to make cuts to the Central Office. But we believe we must prioritize holding schools harmless."
This won’t be the first time RPS has made cuts to the central office during Kamras’ tenure. In 2019, the district cut one-fifth of its central office staff, or 49 positions. At the time, the positions weren’t made public, which Kamras then said was about treating people whose jobs were on the chopping block with “dignity and respect.”
Liz Doerr, the first district school board representative, said the district is up for a tough budget cycle.
“When Fairfax County receives more per pupil funding than Richmond that's a problem– Fairfax County being one of the wealthiest counties in the state,” Doerr said in an interview. “And it's incredibly disheartening this year to see that the LCI went up, which means that Richmond looks wealthier on paper than it actually is… So it's going to be an extremely challenging budget year.”
The Local Composite Index, or the LCI, is the state’s official measure on a city’s ability to pay into the school system’s budget. Because of a $4.2 billion hike in property value in the city, Richmond's state funding level will drop by an estimated $7 million.
Kamras has said the LCI is “out of whack.” He’s also noted that it doesn’t take Richmond’s concentrated poverty into account – Kamras runs a school system where more than half of the students are considered economically disadvantaged. Many on the city School Board agree, calling it a misrepresentation of the city’s ability to pay.
