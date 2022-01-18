Richmond schools superintendent proposes 5% teacher raises, $4 million in central office cuts

"The Central Office plays a vital role supporting schools. This has recently become quite evident to the public, as central staff have covered classrooms to help keep our doors open," the presentation states. "It pains the Administration, therefore, to make cuts to the Central Office. But we believe we must prioritize holding schools harmless."

This won’t be the first time RPS has made cuts to the central office during Kamras’ tenure. In 2019, the district cut one-fifth of its central office staff, or 49 positions. At the time, the positions weren’t made public, which Kamras then said was about treating people whose jobs were on the chopping block with “dignity and respect.”

Liz Doerr, the first district school board representative, said the district is up for a tough budget cycle.

“When Fairfax County receives more per pupil funding than Richmond that's a problem– Fairfax County being one of the wealthiest counties in the state,” Doerr said in an interview. “And it's incredibly disheartening this year to see that the LCI went up, which means that Richmond looks wealthier on paper than it actually is… So it's going to be an extremely challenging budget year.”