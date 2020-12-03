'Richmond should take great pride': City scores 100 on Human Rights Campaign's LGBTQ equality index

After doubling its score two years ago, Richmond has reached a perfect 100 on a national assessment of how localities around the country support and protect LGBTQ people through local laws, policies and services.
Three other Virginia localities - Alexandria, Virginia Beach and Arlington County - were among the 94 communities to score 100 out of the 506 places graded on the Human Rights Campaign's annual Equality Index Scorecard for 2020.
The increased scores reflect new local anti-discrimination laws and policies around the state, as well as new community liaison positions in local government offices and public safety departments.
James Millner, interim executive director of Virginia Pride, said in an interview that legislation passed by the General Assembly over the last three years has enabled localities to pass those laws.
"There was often a will, but no way of it," he said of Richmond and other high-ranking Virginia localities that scored poorly only a few years ago. "Richmond should take great pride in its year-over-year increases."
Richmond scored 42 on the index in 2017 and 94 the following year. The city closed the gap this year by adopting non-discriminatory policies for its contractors.
Millner said the state legislation and other actions by the city, such as allowing city employees to include same-sex domestic partners on their insurance and including protections for transgender people, helped boost the city's score.
He said other Virginia localities adopted similar measures in recent years, as local and state leaders started tying support of LGBTQ issues to economic growth and development.
The HRC's executive summary for 2020 Equality Index Scorecard notes that Virginia, North Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas had the top four highest state average increases over the last year.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other LGBTQ community leaders cheered the city's new distinction following the release of the report Thursday.
“We’re proud to see Richmond's [equality] score increase yet again, and we look forward to working with the Mayor's office to leverage this momentum to ensure that all LGBTQ people, especially Black, Indigenous, and people of color, can thrive in our city," said Vee Lamneck, executive director of Equality Virginia, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.
Stoney, who recently raised a Pride flag at City Hall this fall, said he made improving LGBTQ legal protections a priority after he was elected in 2016.
Zakia McKensey, the executive director of Nationz Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports LGBTQ people, with a special focus on transgender women, was on hand at the flag raising ceremony.
She attributed the improved index score to Stoney's administration commitment to making the city more inclusive.
“His support of our community is amazing, and I look forward to seeing how the future of Richmond will change in a positive way," she said.
The raising of the flag did not impact the city's score on the index. But Stoney said it embodies his administration's attitude toward inclusivity.
"Our shared priority has been making Richmond a better place where you can live up to your God-given potential regardless of who you pray to, where you come from, how you identify or who you love. This is an affirmation of our progress as a community," he said.
The report says it is not a ranking of the best cities for LGBTQ people, as it focuses squarely on local laws and policies.
Millner said it sends a powerful message that LGBTQ people who live, work and visit the city are part of the community, and that local leaders support them. Still, he said people should not forget to hold officials accountable to their commitment of making the city more inclusive.
"We’ve come a very long way in the last four years, but there’s still much to do," he said.
(804) 649-6178