'Richmond should take great pride': City scores 100 on Human Rights Campaign's LGBTQ equality index

She attributed the improved index score to Stoney's administration commitment to making the city more inclusive.

“His support of our community is amazing, and I look forward to seeing how the future of Richmond will change in a positive way," she said.

The raising of the flag did not impact the city's score on the index. But Stoney said it embodies his administration's attitude toward inclusivity.

"Our shared priority has been making Richmond a better place where you can live up to your God-given potential regardless of who you pray to, where you come from, how you identify or who you love. This is an affirmation of our progress as a community," he said.

The report says it is not a ranking of the best cities for LGBTQ people, as it focuses squarely on local laws and policies.

Millner said it sends a powerful message that LGBTQ people who live, work and visit the city are part of the community, and that local leaders support them. Still, he said people should not forget to hold officials accountable to their commitment of making the city more inclusive.

"We’ve come a very long way in the last four years, but there’s still much to do," he said.