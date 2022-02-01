Richmond starting to remove Confederate monument pedestals

Workers are starting to take down what's left of Richmond's Confederate monuments.

The city of Richmond announced the removal job Tuesday morning, almost 20 months after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the monuments amid a surge of racial justice protests here and across the country.

The city has contracted with Team Henry Enterprises for $1.5 million to remove the pedestals that previously held the monuments of Matthew F. Maury, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B Stuart.

The work also includes the removal of the pedestals for the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, the Confederate Cannon, Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, the Virginia First Regiment Monument in Meadow Park and the A.P. Hill monument that is still standing at the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road.

Officials said the work could last as long as two months, depending on the details of the A.P. Hill removal, which will involve the transfer of the general's buried remains from underneath the monument.