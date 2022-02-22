Richmond Superintendent Kamras says insurance will cover replacement cost for Fox Elementary

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras said Tuesday the school division's insurance carrier will cover the cost of replacing William Fox Elementary after the school burned in a devastating fire two weeks ago.

After telling the School Board last week that the building was insured for only $13 million, the superintendent told families in a community meeting that the division's insurer VACorp will pay more than that to replace the school if necessary.

The city's two newest elementary schools each cost about $35 million.

Kamras did not say exactly how much the insurer will cover, adding that there could still be some negotiation over the final payment, but sought to assure families that the school in the city's Fan District will be replaced with insurance money.

"They're going to make a determination and we'll look at that number," he said. "If we feel differently about it, then there will be a discussion. But yes, they'll pay for the replacement."

In addition to the insurance money, school division officials on Tuesday said state lawmakers in the House of Delegates have proposed $2 million for Fox in the state's next two-year budget.

The superintendent said it remains unclear how soon the school could be rebuilt as insurance adjusters and the fire department are still investigating what caused the fire and assessing the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the approximately 360 students at Fox are going to school virtually while the school division scrambles to figure out a temporary home for them.

Kamras said Tuesday that officials are still evaluating plans at several sites, but that the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary about two miles away in the Randolph neighborhood is still the leading "viable option."

"I would say it's in good structural shape," he said. "There are some roof leaks and plumbing issues that need to be addressed. I'll say it's not the most beautiful building, but that's just cosmetic ... and can be addressed quickly."

Many questions still remain about the fire, transfer plans and the rebuilding process.

Kamras said he's unsure how long students will continue learning virtually and when the fire department will complete its investigation.

A spokesperson for the fire department on Tuesday declined to answer questions about the fire pending the completion of its investigation.

"As it is an active and ongoing investigation, there is no definitive date of completion," Chrys Slaughter, the fire department's spokesperson, said in an email.

Boz Boschen, a father of three students at Fox, said after the community meeting that he and other parents are feeling a bit of frustration not knowing when their kids will be back in a school or when Fox will be rebuilt.

"I know it's early ... but I have three kids at home. My wife and I are both trying to work from home. It's not ideal," he said. "It makes things a little chaotic."