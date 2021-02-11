Richmond to announce public engagement initiatives, COVID-19 recovery plans in State of City address this afternoon

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will outline his agenda for the year and announce new public engagement initiatives in a virtual presentation of his annual state of the city address this afternoon.

An administration official familiar with the presentation said Wednesday that the mayor will announce plans for a program that will allow community members to measure community priorities for economic development and score project plans.

The mayor also will speak about the city's plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and additional steps to improve public safety and community relations with the city's police department following months of protests and unrest over police violence and racial injustice last year.

Originally scheduled for last month, the city delayed the presentation to this Thursday after the mayor tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Stoney, who experienced flu-like symptoms, has recovered since the positive diagnosis on Jan. 27.

The pre-recorded address will air on the city's Facebook and Youtube pages at 3:30 p.m.