Richmond to distribute $1 million in grants for gun violence prevention effort

The city of Richmond is working alongside a local nonprofit to distribute $1 million in grants for the first phase of a new gun violence prevention effort.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and city officials on Thursday announced the grant program and the hiring of a new Community Safety Coordinator, a position that was originally recommended by a task force the city administration formed in 2020 to "reimagine" public safety.
The nonprofit NextUp RVA, which operates after-school programming for Richmond Public Schools students, will oversee the flow of money to community-led programs focused on parenting support, mental health services, tutoring, mentorships and after-school programs.
The mayor and other officials said the goal of the grants and the new coordinator position is to stem the tide of gun violence, which last year resulted in 90 homicides, the highest annual count since 2004.
"Gun violence is an issue that has afflicted cities across the country, one that has only been made worse by pandemic," Stoney said.
"While no one program or strategy is a panacea that will cure this decades old issue overnight, It is our firm belief that the solution that's right for Richmond relies on a holistic community-based approach; one that takes into account the roles of housing, transit, jobs and social supports."
Stoney and other officials said the program builds on the work of the city's new Gun Violence Prevention Framework focused on intensive care management, crisis intervention, wraparound supports and messaging from credible community members.
Barbara Sipe, president and CEO of NextUp, said the city is taking "a bold step" with the grant program, which will focus on supporting organizations in neighborhoods where gun violence is most common.
Sipe said the money would also be used to support programs that provide programs and support on weekends and throughout the summer.
"Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their talents and to just stay safe and supported and ultimately to thrive. The more coordinated our efforts the more extensive our reach, the greater the impact that we can make from children's present and future.
In addition to announcing the grant, the mayor introduced Samuel Brown as the city's first public safety coordinator.
Brown, who grew up in Richmond and previously worked for the nonprofit Peter Paul Development Center, is now the primary point person in the city administration for issues involving gun violence.
Brown, who started working for the city two weeks ago, will make $55,000 annually, according to the mayor's spokesman Jim Nolan.
Gordon, the city's deputy chief administrative officer for human services, said the need for a coordinated gun violence prevention strategy is urgent, as the homicide rate is beginning to approach levels not seen since the 1990s, when Richmond was "the murder capital" of the U.S.
Gordan said Brown has firsthand experience with the danger some children face now, having grown up here during those years.
"Samuel has made a personal and professional commitment to find solutions so that ... Richmond’s children [and] families can exhale, breathe free and have a restored sense of calm and security,” Gordon said. "He has been a teacher and a coach, and is ready to build upon the work and bring myriad stakeholders together to grow solutions that make our city safer."
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the police department is also playing a role in the strategy with a plan to hire three civilian "violence interrupters."
Smith said the people hired for the role will interact directly with young people at risk of becoming involved in violence, noting that many of the homicides last year stemmed from interpersonal conflicts.
"We look at that and realize there's a gap there. We need someone who can step in that gap ... with mitigation skills to actually reduce the threat of gun violence in our communities," Smith said.
"These individuals will be from the streets. Some of them will come with bad histories, but they'll have experiences and connections we don't have."
