Richmond to distribute $1 million in grants for gun violence prevention effort

Gordon, the city's deputy chief administrative officer for human services, said the need for a coordinated gun violence prevention strategy is urgent, as the homicide rate is beginning to approach levels not seen since the 1990s, when Richmond was "the murder capital" of the U.S.

Gordan said Brown has firsthand experience with the danger some children face now, having grown up here during those years.

"Samuel has made a personal and professional commitment to find solutions so that ... Richmond’s children [and] families can exhale, breathe free and have a restored sense of calm and security,” Gordon said. "He has been a teacher and a coach, and is ready to build upon the work and bring myriad stakeholders together to grow solutions that make our city safer."

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the police department is also playing a role in the strategy with a plan to hire three civilian "violence interrupters."

Smith said the people hired for the role will interact directly with young people at risk of becoming involved in violence, noting that many of the homicides last year stemmed from interpersonal conflicts.