Richmond to freeze 600 vacant jobs positions under $770.3M budget that includes employee raises

Anticipating its impact last year, the city implemented a hiring freeze for all but essential positions, leaving about 450 jobs open. The city now plans to leave 600 of its vacant jobs frozen.

The mayor said the freeze allows the city to avoid layoffs and implement recommendations of a 2019 compensation study that found that the city's employees are paid less than the midrange market rate for municipal jobs.

The mayor said the annual pay of eligible employees, such as social workers, emergency communications officers, public utility plant operators and code enforcement inspectors, could increase by $10,000 to $14,000.

"Our surrounding localities have embraced growth and economic development, and they are investing that growth in their employees," he said. "It might take us some time to catch up, but for our proud city employees, bringing their average salaries at least up to the market midpoint will demonstrate our commitment and appreciation for their contributions, while we aim even higher in years to come."

Stoney also is proposing to increase the city's base hourly rate - referred to as a “living wage” by the administration - from $12.07 to $13 an hour. The budget includes targeted pay increases for police officers and firefighters.