Richmond to give Confederate monuments, including Lee, to Black History Museum of Virginia

The city of Richmond is planning to give its Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, local and state officials announced Thursday.

Nearly 18 months after removing about a dozen Confederate statues, city officials said they intend to transfer ownership of the Confederate monuments, including the statue of Robert E. Lee and its graffiti-covered plinth currently owned by the state, to the Black History Museum.

A news release says the Black History Museum will partner with The Valentine and other local cultural organizations to manage a "multi-year, community-drive process to determine the proper future use of each piece in the collection."

