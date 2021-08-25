Richmond to hold parade this fall in honor of 'Armstrong-Walker Classic' rivalry football game

The city of Richmond plans to honor the legacy of a classic rivalry football game between Maggie L. Walker and Armstrong high schools this November with a parade and youth football games.

Mayor Levar Stoney and community members involved in planning the parade said Wednesday that it will feature alumni, football players, cheerleaders, marching bands and former homecoming queens in a tribute to what had been a major annual cultural event for the city's Black community for several decades.

At a news conference to announce the event at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, Stoney said the goal of the Nov. 27 event is to "revive the legacy of the 'Armstrong-Walker Classic.'"

"This will be an opportunity to look upon the rich legacy of the Black community in Richmond and to be proud of what we have built," he said. "We should lift up the Black experience in the city, and that is exactly what this will do."

The annual football match, also known as the "Black Classic of the South," was played the Saturday after Thanksgiving from 1938 to 1978.

The game and the pageantry around it, which included parades and marching band performances, drew more than 30,000 spectators to City Stadium near Byrd Park on several occasions.