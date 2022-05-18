Richmond to install safety scaffolding for Belle Isle pedestrian bridge after reports of fallen concrete

Richmond officials have temporarily closed the Belle Isle pedestrian walkway underneath the Lee Bridge after receiving reports of a potential safety hazard.

The Department of Public Works announced Wednesday evening that it shut down access to pedestrian bridge after engineers found that concrete pieces had fallen from an open joint in the Lee Bridge.

The $2.3 million, 1,040-foot pedestrian bridge, built in 1991, is suspended on steel cables under the Lee Bridge.

A city news release says there is no imminent danger to pedestrians, but that the bridge will remain closed as crews install new safety scaffolding starting Thursday. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, according to officials.

The city previously closed the bridge to the 65-acre island in the James River just south of downtown for about a month in 2009 after a 3-foot piece of concrete fell onto the pedestrian walkway.