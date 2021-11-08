Richmond to maintain real estate tax rate after considering 6.5-cent rollback to offset rising property values

Richmond's real estate tax rate will remain level next year, but most city property owners will still pay more in taxes because of surging real estate assessments.

The City Council voted 7-2 Monday to maintain the real estate tax rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value following a debate over whether to lower it to $1.135 to partially offset the tax increase from rising property values across the city. Council members Reva Trammell and Michael Jones, whose southside districts saw the largest assessments increases, voted against the keeping the same rate.

Even if Trammell's tax reduction proposal was approved, the city would still have made millions of dollars in new revenue. Still, council members debated whether to lower the rate, arguing about gentrification, economic development, where public funds are allocated and the $565 million casino project that 51% of city voters rejected last week.

"I think we should do this because the assessments were up so high, especially in the poorest of the poor districts," Trammell said of lowering the tax rate. "With all the development and everything else happening in the city, all the money coming in, there's no reason we can't roll it back 6.5 cents."

Other members disagreed, citing the city's desire to raise employee wages and improve public services and facilities.