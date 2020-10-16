Richmond to pilot expanded cold weather shelter program this weekend

With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees Saturday night, the city of Richmond will see a test of its overhauled emergency shelter program, which no longer includes a large single cold weather shelter long considered a place of last resort for the city's unhoused.

The city instead will put those in need in hotels. In the past 30 days, 426 people were placed in private hotel rooms, officials said Friday. In this past week, 45 households were provided shelter.

Last year, 607 people spent at least one night at the Annie Giles Center in Shockoe Valley, according to figures previously provided by the city’s Department of Social Services.

The center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way has been both a refuge and a disappointment for those experiencing homelessness on cold nights between October and April; many dozens of people last winter chose to erect tents in its shadow instead of going inside, citing privacy and comfort among reasons to opt out.