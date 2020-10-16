Richmond to pilot expanded cold weather shelter program this weekend

With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees Saturday night, the city of Richmond will see a test of its overhauled emergency shelter program, which no longer includes a large single cold weather shelter long considered a place of last resort for the city's unhoused.
The city instead will put those in need in hotels. In the past 30 days, 426 people were placed in private hotel rooms, officials said Friday. In this past week, 45 households were provided shelter.
Last year, 607 people spent at least one night at the Annie Giles Center in Shockoe Valley, according to figures previously provided by the city’s Department of Social Services.
The center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way has been both a refuge and a disappointment for those experiencing homelessness on cold nights between October and April; many dozens of people last winter chose to erect tents in its shadow instead of going inside, citing privacy and comfort among reasons to opt out.
The facility, which as a rule opened if the temperature or wind chill factor dropped below 40 degrees, did not provide food or supportive services or welcome people under the age of 18, families with children or people with pets, according to the city.
The city is piloting the redesigned shelter program with the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, a regional network that aids people experiencing homelessness.
Although advocates for the unhoused long have found fault with the city's emergency shelter, some fear people who need the facility will fall through the cracks of a patchwork system without it.
People in need of support who lack access to a phone can visit several locations across the city to either connect with the crisis line or speak with someone onsite to receive a hotel room.
Connection points:
- RVA Light, 504 W. Broad St.
- REAL Life, 406 E. Main St.
- OAR of Richmond , 3111 W. Clay St.
- Main Branch of the Richmond Public Library, 101 E. Franklin St.
- Southside Plaza, 4100 Hull Street Road
“A hotel room is the first step, it's an entry point into a broader system of care,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a news conference about the city's plans Friday, naming job training and substance abuse counseling as examples of secondary steps.
Those in need can contact the crisis line at (804) 972-0813 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.
“Here’s the bottom line: We need all of Richmond to wrap its arms around our neighbors who experience homelessness,” Stoney said.