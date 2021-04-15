Richmond to preserve five acres of riverfront property formerly considered for Echo Harbor project

Officials said the sale of the property will allow the city to connect Great Shiplock Park to a 1.5 acre property the city bought for $2 million in 2012, further expanding public access to the river and preserving views of it from Libby Hill Park.

The view from the hill originally inspired the area's colonial-era founders to name the city it after Richmond-Upon-Thames in England, said Scenic Virginia Executive Director Leighton Powell, one of the project's supporters.

Agelasto and others said the property was the city's first port and a node for commerce for nearly two centuries before it closed in the 1940s. The mayor noted that a 350 foot dock is still there.

Stoney said the preservation of the property and plans to develop it into city parkland aligns with the city's newly adopted Richmond 300 master plan. He and others noted the move makes it possible to realign the Capital Trail next to the river.

The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit organization based in Arlington, and the James River Association are supporting the CRLC's purchase of the property. CRLC previously worked with the Conservation Fund for its $6.6 million acquisition of the historic 871-acre Malvern Hill Farm property in Eastern Henrico County several years ago.