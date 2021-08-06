Richmond to repair 8 miles of sidewalk over the next year for $2.4 million

John Edwards, 76, said the sidewalk repair across the street from his home on McGuire Drive this week was long overdue. He said the repairs make him feel safer, as he stopped driving about a decade ago and now walks or rides GRTC buses to run errands and go shopping.

"It was in bad shape. ... It had a drop of six to eight inches in one part," he said, describing its condition before this week. "I'm glad they're doing this."

Bobby Vincent, director of the city's public works department, said there are currently about 2,000 open requests for repairs in sections of the more than 800 miles of sidewalk in the city. He said the work is prioritized based on the condition of a sidewalk, population density and proximity to businesses, schools, churches and bus stops.

Stoney and Vincent said the current backlog equates to about six years of work, but are hopeful that the $2.4 million allocated this year can begin to reduce the workload to one year by the end of 2023.