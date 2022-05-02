 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert

Richmond to waive late fee penalties on past-due parking tickets

  • 0
Police officer giving a fine for parking violation

Police officer giving a ticket fine for parking violation

 tommaso79

Anyone with a past-due parking ticket from the city of Richmond will have until Sept. 12 to pay the original penalty without incurring any additional late fees.

The Department of Public Works announced the late-fee forgiveness program Monday, saying that it is being granted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on those who live and work in the city.

Anyone who receives a ticket for parking ticket after May 2 will not be eligible for the waiver.

Those who are eligible for the program but miss the Sept. 12 deadline will need to pay both the original fee and all late penalties.

City parking tickets range from $25 to $60 depending on the type of violation. Penalties add up if someone fails to pay after 15 days.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you afraid of ghosts? This haunted UK inn even scared off these experience ghost hunters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News