Richmond's white population grew faster than any locality in Virginia. Minority populations grew in the city's neighboring counties.

"I think there needs to be some campaign in the city to heighten awareness about these longstanding infrastructure problems that our city is facing, and how these folks moving into these areas need to be very intentional about helping the city address them," he said, citing challenges in the city's school system, public housing and criminal justice system as examples.

"If the people moving into Richmond are ignorant or indifferent to the problems the city has been struggling to overcome ... then it will get worse."

Maritza Pechin, the deputy director of the city's Planning and Development Review Department, said the city has not started reviewing the census data published this week, but said overall growth in the city in recent years is positive after decades of decline prior to 2000. While the city has not yet reviewed the new census data published this week, Pechin said the city is committed to promoting racial equity and preventing the displacement of any communities.

In a statement Friday evening, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city must continue to grow in a manner that's sustainable and equitable, citing the city's recently adopted Richmond 300 master plan as a document that charts a path toward the development of more affordable housing and support for eviction diversion.