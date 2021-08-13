Richmond's white population grew faster than any locality in Virginia. Minority populations grew in the city's neighboring counties.

Richmond remains a minority-majority city, but its Black population fell below 50% over the last decade as the share of white residents increased faster than in any other Virginia locality, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
The overall population in the Richmond metropolitan area increased by about 130,000 people, or 10%, to 1.3 million over the last decade. The was growth spread across the region, but the area's two biggest suburban jurisdictions - the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield - saw the largest increases, bolstered by significant upticks in the Black, Asian and Hispanic populations there.
The nationwide demographic data released this week shows that the country has become more diverse than ever, as the nation's white population declined for the first time in 230 years. Richmond, however, bucked that trend as the number of non-Hispanic whites has increased by 15,400 people, or 19%, since 2010. Meanwhile, the city's non-Hispanic Black population fell by 11.5%, or about 11,800 people.
Julian Hayter, a University of Richmond historian whose area of expertise includes local African American politics, said the national survey's findings about the declining Black population in the city is not a surprise.
"It's abundantly clear if you walk around neighborhoods that were once predominately African American," he said. "I live in the North Side, which was once a veritable no-fly zone for white folks. It's not that way any longer."
Demographers, including those at the Weldon Cooper center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, warn that a process used in this year's census meant to protect individual privacy could skew the data at the locality level and result in undercounts of some populations.
The city's population increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600 people. According to census data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, Black people now make up about 40% of the city's population, while white people account for 43% of it.
While the Black population in the city declined, the count of Asian and Hispanic residents both increased by several thousand people.
Asian people now number about 9,000 people in the city, a 50% increase from 2010. About 6% of respondents said they were multiracial, while 7% identified as Pacific Islanders, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Alaskan Native or "Other race."
The population of Hispanics, which the census tracks as an ethnicity because they can identify as Black, white or any other race, grew by 85%, rising from 12,800 in 2010 to 22,400 last year.
While the census appears to show that there's more diversity in the city, Hayter said that it seems Black residents are being displaced as a result of gentrification and the historic lack of public and private investment in their communities.
"I think there needs to be some campaign in the city to heighten awareness about these longstanding infrastructure problems that our city is facing, and how these folks moving into these areas need to be very intentional about helping the city address them," he said, citing challenges in the city's school system, public housing and criminal justice system as examples.
"If the people moving into Richmond are ignorant or indifferent to the problems the city has been struggling to overcome ... then it will get worse."
Maritza Pechin, the deputy director of the city's Planning and Development Review Department, said the city has not started reviewing the census data published this week, but said overall growth in the city in recent years is positive after decades of decline prior to 2000. While the city has not yet reviewed the new census data published this week, Pechin said the city is committed to promoting racial equity and preventing the displacement of any communities.
In a statement Friday evening, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city must continue to grow in a manner that's sustainable and equitable, citing the city's recently adopted Richmond 300 master plan as a document that charts a path toward the development of more affordable housing and support for eviction diversion.
"No Richmonder should feel they're being left behind, especially not those who have faced systemic barriers to success," he said.
While the Black population the city decreased, it grew in Henrico and Chesterfield.
Richard Meagher, a politics professor at Randolph Macon College, said that coincides with the growth of other racial and ethnic groups in suburban areas throughout the country.
"I'm interested in the ways cities and surrounding counties are operating. There's a trend we've been noticing that suburbs are becoming more like cities, and that there's less of a divide between them," he said. "The culture and ideologies of suburbs are becoming more like cities."
Chesterfield
Chesterfield County grew by nearly 50,000 people in the last decade, from 316,000 to 364,000, with a majority of the growth coming from its Black and brown residents. Reporting a population growth of 15.3%, Chesterfield saw the largest increase in residents in the area.
Black people accounted for the largest increase among racial groups, growing by nearly 25% to about 81,000 people, according to census data compiled by Weldon Cooper. Weldon Cooper's data includes people who identified as more than one race. And the county's Hispanic population, the largest in the Richmond area, nearly doubled from about 23,000 residents to more than 40,000. The Dale District that borders South Richmond and includes part of U.S. 301 added the most Hispanics to its population, but each of the county's 5 districts saw at least a 65% increase.
The county's white population grew 8%, to about 240,000 people. Whites make up about 60% of the county's population.
The population of people who identified as two or more races but are not Hispanic grew from 6,500 to 15,700.
Henrico
Henrico's population increased at slightly slower rate of 9%, rising from 307,000 people to 334,000.
The number of Black people there increased by about 10% and now accounts for about 30% of the county's population.
White people still make up the majority of the county's residents despite relatively flat growth.
The Asian population of Henrico, meanwhile, increased by about 14,000 people to a total of 36,000. The Hispanic population there rose by 47% from 15,000 to 22,000.
People who identify as multi-racial but not Hispanic more than doubled, growing from 7,815 to 13,797.
Hanover
Hanover County, remains the least diverse locality out of the area's four biggest localities, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
The county saw an overall population increase by 10.1%, from just under 100,000 residents to nearly 110,000. More than four out of five county residents are white.
Hanover’s Black, Hispanic and Asian populations saw some growth in the past decade.
Hanover’s Hispanic population saw the largest growth for all minority groups, increasing to almost 4,000, about twice the 2010 population. The county's black population grew by about 1,300, as did its Asian population.
Hanover’s residents who identify as two or more races increased from 1,300 to 4,600 people.
Officials from each county jurisdiction either declined to comment or could not be reached when contacted Friday.
(804) 649-6178