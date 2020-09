× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police are seeking tips after a man was found on Meadowbridge Road on Friday night suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were called to the scene at 11:12 p.m. The man was found in a vehicle in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.