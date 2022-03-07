RPS administration recommends moving Fox students to First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue

Richmond Public Schools is planning to send William Fox Elementary students to First Baptist Church starting March 21 after a fire devastated the school last month.

Superintendent Jason Kamras will present the recommendation to the School Board later Monday night after a school division survey found that nearly all Fox families support moving the students back into in-person learning as soon as possible.

The approximately 375 students at the school have been continuing their classwork virtually since the fire. The school's parent-teacher association in a statement over the weekend called on the school division to send student back to class in-person as soon as possible.

"Our children need to be together and they need to be with their teachers," the statement read. "Virtual learning is a barrier to day-to-day life that we need the board to correct for.

"Parents need to return to work, and our students need a full, in-person school day for their academic advancement. With the fire, established routines have been disrupted, creating instability for our families. We need a return to stability and being back in the classroom provides this."

The tentative move to First Baptist Church would be a slight change from previous ideas, as Kamras has repeatedly said that his administration has been working to open the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary as a new temporary home for Fox.

A presentation Kamras is slated to give Monday evening says the school division is planning to have Clark Springs ready for occupancy by April 19, but that the school system could choose to remain at First Baptist for the remainder of the school year if the Fox community wishes so.

Kamras and other city and school division officials say they plan to reopen or rebuild Fox Elementary at its current location. Kamras has said that the division's insurance company will cover the cost of rebuilding the school.