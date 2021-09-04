RRHA banned 10,000 people from public housing over the years. Here’s what it cost one of them.

“You can’t look at a [no trespassing] policy or any particular policy and say ‘as a result of that crime went up or down’; there’s too many variables involved,” Swann said. “There is no panacea." But, he adds: "The previous policy had a benefit to public safety, no doubt about it in my mind.”

Others remain skeptical. If banning people is an effective way to reduce crime in the areas, said El-Amin, the former councilman, there should be data to back that claim up.

“Either the statistics don’t exist or they don’t support the program or purpose,” El-Amin said. “Either way, it’s their burden to show that this disruption of people’s rights, that the benefits outweigh the costs. They won’t show you that because the statistics can’t show you that.”

***

Neither Green nor Owens said they had heard of any of the changes to RRHA's policy before a reporter for the Times-Dispatch contacted them. Neither had received any notification from RRHA or RPD of whether they are still on the list, either.

“How do we know?” Owens asked. “Certain officers know people won’t know what’s going on. They’re not going to say ‘the rules changed.’”