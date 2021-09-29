RRHA celebrates $59 million revitalization of 204 former public housing units through RAD program

The apartments that will undergo renovation are located across the city: the 64-unit Fulton complex at 1221 Denny St. in the East End; the 52-unit Randolph complex at 300 S. Randolph St. in the Randolph neighborhood; the 40-unit Afton Apartments at 2201 Afton Ave. in South Richmond; the 30-unit Stovall Place complex at 100 W. 24th St. in Swansboro; and the 18-unit Bainbridge complex in Manchester. All were built between 1971 and 1984. Three of the five never underwent a substantial renovation since they opened, and all lack modern amenities.

Upon completion, each of the apartments will have central air conditioning, a dishwasher and a washer and dryer, said Curtis Adams, The Michaels Organization’s vice president said Thursday.

“The true measure of success, and the true fruits of our labor, will be measured when residents come back to their units and say ‘wow,’” Adams said.

RRHA selected The Michaels Organization to take on the project back in 2018, but it took three years to cobble together financing for the project and secure the necessary approvals from HUD. The company has signed a 99-year-lease of the properties. RRHA will retain ownership of the land under the arrangement.