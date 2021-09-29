RRHA celebrates $59 million revitalization of 204 former public housing units through RAD program

Just over 200 former public housing units across five properties will undergo major renovations through a partnership between the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and a New Jersey-based developer.
RRHA and city officials and representatives from developer The Michaels Organization celebrated the project at a ceremony held Thursday in South Richmond, where work to revitalize some of the apartments has already begun. Officials said the $59 million project will transform dilapidated units into new housing that would bolster residents’ quality of life and remain affordable for decades to come.
"For us, it's not just about brick and mortar, it's about providing a choice, a voice and a home for those that we serve," said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA's interim chief executive officer.
The project is brokered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration, or RAD, program. Under the program, RRHA is transferring management of units it once operated to The Michaels Organization. Residents’ rents will remain subsidized, through project-based vouchers, meaning families that live there will still pay 30% of their monthly income on rent and utilities after renovations are completed.
As maintenance needs have mounted and federal dollars for maintenance of public housing have failed to keep pace, housing authorities across the country have turned to the RAD program to meet capital needs with private dollars.
The apartments that will undergo renovation are located across the city: the 64-unit Fulton complex at 1221 Denny St. in the East End; the 52-unit Randolph complex at 300 S. Randolph St. in the Randolph neighborhood; the 40-unit Afton Apartments at 2201 Afton Ave. in South Richmond; the 30-unit Stovall Place complex at 100 W. 24th St. in Swansboro; and the 18-unit Bainbridge complex in Manchester. All were built between 1971 and 1984. Three of the five never underwent a substantial renovation since they opened, and all lack modern amenities.
Upon completion, each of the apartments will have central air conditioning, a dishwasher and a washer and dryer, said Curtis Adams, The Michaels Organization’s vice president said Thursday.
“The true measure of success, and the true fruits of our labor, will be measured when residents come back to their units and say ‘wow,’” Adams said.
RRHA selected The Michaels Organization to take on the project back in 2018, but it took three years to cobble together financing for the project and secure the necessary approvals from HUD. The company has signed a 99-year-lease of the properties. RRHA will retain ownership of the land under the arrangement.
The renovation process will require residents to relocate temporarily, and some already have. Officials said each household was guaranteed the right to return to the properties once work was completed, if they choose to.
J&G Workforce Development Services is working with residents during the relocation process, and a nonprofit called Better Tomorrows will provide wraparound services to affected households, according to an RRHA news release.
There to mark the occasion Thursday was Cora Hayes, a longtime RRHA resident and community activist. As a resident of the Randolph community, she will move into one of the renovated apartments. Hayes urged residents of the properties to be patient during the transition. The final results would be worth it, she said.
“Everything has turned out beautifully,” Hayes said. “This is a new endeavor that we’re in to. There are going to be unexpected instances when things come up. We have to stay strong, work together, keep the faith and trust in The Michaels [Organization].”
