RRHA commissioners frustrated as Calhoun Center repairs remain incomplete

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s efforts to repair and reopen the recreation center in its largest community are not moving quickly enough, members of RRHA’s governing board said Wednesday.
The Calhoun Center in the Gilpin Court neighborhood remains closed due to HVAC issues and a lack of hot water, officials told the Board of Commissioners’ Property Management Committee on Wednesday.
“This is the one thing that community is asking us for, is to get that building open so their kids can go in there and be safe,” said Barrett Hardiman, a commissioner. “It’s a public safety issue, and it’s a health issue; we’ve got extreme heat and we need to find things for folks to do indoors.”
Hardiman urged staff to find a way to reopen the building - with its indoor gymnasium and room for other activities - as soon as possible on a day when the heat index in the city was forecast to reach 106 degrees.
In Gilpin, a sprawling neighborhood with 781 apartments, temperatures routinely register among the hottest in the city. Climate researchers have linked the trend to the practice of redlining historically Black communities. Decades later, mature trees and parks that absorb heat are still scarce in Gilpin, while asphalt and concrete that radiate heat are prevalent.
Residents in Gilpin have few options for respite or recreation nearby. The Calhoun Center, which RRHA is responsible for maintaining, has offered both in the past, but has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
A community pool in the building has been empty for nearly a decade, despite promises from the housing authority’s leadership that they will fix it. Earlier this summer, residents reiterated their desire to see it fixed, as well as more programming planned in the building for teenagers and children. The closest alternatives for a dip— Battery Park, Hotchkiss Field or Randolph — are 2 miles away.
Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson told Gilpin residents at the time staff was working on fixes. However, a spokesperson said the housing authority had no timeline for reopening the pool, nor an idea of what it would ultimately cost or how the agency would pay for it.
Since then, RRHA issued a solicitation for the HVAC repairs and hired an engineering firm to assess the pool; a 2013 estimate said it would cost $2.65 million to refurbish. A Freedom of Information Act request for the findings of the assessment is pending.
RRHA received a single bid to remedy the air conditioning issues, but the solicitation did not cover the pool repairs. The bid is under review, staff told the committee.
Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokeswoman, said the agency does not yet have a timeline for when the repairs to the HVAC systems or the pool will be completed.
That’s unacceptable, said commissioner Bill Johnson. He said the board needs to take a stronger stance on the matter after its repeated requests have not yielded the results Gilpin residents are looking for. In his view, the housing authority’s staff and leadership has not treated the issue with the sense of urgency it deserves.
“The community wants it,” Johnson said. “The board wants it.”
