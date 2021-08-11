RRHA commissioners frustrated as Calhoun Center repairs remain incomplete

Residents in Gilpin have few options for respite or recreation nearby. The Calhoun Center, which RRHA is responsible for maintaining, has offered both in the past, but has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

A community pool in the building has been empty for nearly a decade, despite promises from the housing authority’s leadership that they will fix it. Earlier this summer, residents reiterated their desire to see it fixed, as well as more programming planned in the building for teenagers and children. The closest alternatives for a dip— Battery Park, Hotchkiss Field or Randolph — are 2 miles away.

Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson told Gilpin residents at the time staff was working on fixes. However, a spokesperson said the housing authority had no timeline for reopening the pool, nor an idea of what it would ultimately cost or how the agency would pay for it.

Since then, RRHA issued a solicitation for the HVAC repairs and hired an engineering firm to assess the pool; a 2013 estimate said it would cost $2.65 million to refurbish. A Freedom of Information Act request for the findings of the assessment is pending.