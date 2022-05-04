 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RRHA to hold help sessions for housing residents as deadline for state rent relief program looms

20210714_MET_RRHA_BB01

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners postponed making a decision on a permanent CEO, voting Monday to extend interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson’s contract through March.

 BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a series of open-door sessions over the next two weeks to help its residents finalize applications for a state rent relief program that’s ending on May 15.

RRHA in a news release Wednesday said there are nearly 700 applications still pending for households behind on their rent, and that failure to apply for relief or sign a repayment agreement by the state deadline will result in a lease termination.

“We knew at some point that rent relief funding would come to an end. Now that we have the end date, RRHA wants to ensure that those families who are still in need of rent relief and have not yet completed their application, do so by the deadline,” said RRHA Interim CEO, Sheila Hill Christian.

“It is our goal to get everyone signed up while we still can. We do not want our relationship with our residents to end with lease enforcement and we are working diligently to avoid that outcome.”

The Virginia Rent Relief Program prioritizes assistance for households with incomes less than 50% of the area median income or households with one or more people who are unemployed.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the program, recently announced that it is ending because the federal COVID-19 pandemic aid funding it is almost gone. The state agency says it has distributed $713 million to about 100,000 households as of March 31.

RRHA’s application assistance session will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the authority’s management offices in the following communities:

  • Thursday: Gilpin
  • Friday: Whitcomb
  • Monday: Hillside
  • Tuesday: Fairfield
  • Wednesday: Mosby
  • Thursday, May 12: Creighton

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

