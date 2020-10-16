RTD questionnaire: 8th district candidates

In Richmond's 8th District, two community activists are seeking to unseat a councilwoman whose tenure predates the city's strong-mayor system.
Reva Trammell, whose first term began in 1998, is vying with Regie Ford and Amy Wentz to represent a South Side district that includes the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each candidate to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer in this fifth installment of weekly questionnaires with council and School Board hopefuls. Their responses to the questionnaire are below in alphabetical order by last name, along with biographical information.
Responses were edited for length and clarity.
QUESTION: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 8th District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?
Ford: Lack of leadership, and abject poverty. I have experience in turning struggling companies and organizations around, and what I have discovered, to achieve the success and the completion of projects that are necessary to improve the district conditions, first, you must secure the attention and respect of your colleagues. Some district representatives are taken for granted and at times appear to be aloof on the issues.
Trammell: The most immediate concern is getting through the Covid-19 crisis to where the people in the 8th district can see some light at the end of the tunnel. Many folks in the 8th have lost their jobs, and some their lives because of the virus. We need job training for people who have lost their jobs, as well as for our young people just entering the job market. In addition, we need to continue to bring jobs to the 8th district and affordable housing, as well as continuing to improve our schools and support our teachers.
Wentz: Lives lost is our top priority. The health disparities and outcomes of the 8th are the worst in the City. Based on zip code, residents in the 8th District have a life expectancy of up to 20 years less than residents in the 1st and 2nd District. That is just unacceptable.
Violent crime is rising, especially among our youth. Drug abuse and addiction are leading to overdoses on our streets. I would address this by improving our neighborhoods so residents can move safely by foot and get active. I would also increase our access to healthy food and primary healthcare by creating an incentive for practices and grocers. Regarding violent crime and addiction, I would focus on funding anti-poverty programs instead of being reactionary and arresting our way through our challenges.
QUESTION: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund improvements to Richmond Public Schools? Why or why not?
Ford: Emphatically not. There is no need to raise Richmond’s taxes when there are too many other potential sources (i.e. a commuter’s tax) for additional revenue. Some representatives are unaware of potential sources of revenues in the line items portion of the budget. There is too much wasteful spending, the line item portion of the operating budget: conferences, seminars, magazines, journals, rental vehicles, and transportation costs. Also, organization and planning expenditures are other areas where millions of dollars are hidden annually.
Trammell: No. People have lost their jobs and can barely make ends meet, and some are at risk at losing their homes. We need more efficient use of tax dollars, both in the schools and in other parts of the government, and not be continually chasing big shiny projects like Navy Hill. I was one of the ones who voted against this because of the lack of disclosure about the financing of the project, and not letting the taxpayers know what was going on. Can you imagine where we’d be if the city’s money was tied up in that when the Covid hit?
Wentz: Residents are trying to stay afloat due to the pandemic and corresponding economic downfall. A tax increase would further burden families and would not be the answer I would look for at this time.
In addition to funding, it is also important that council representatives share their communication resources to our School Board so that the community at large can take a more active role in supporting our students. I truly believe that strengthening the adults in households will also help improve outcomes for our students. Currently, most opportunities for adult and continuing education are housed north of the river. I'd advocate for equitable access to our adult learning, vocational and technical learning centers so we can expand the minds and opportunities for our 8th District parents and caretakers.
QUESTION: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?
Ford: Richmond is the hub of the metropolitan area, with community facilities such as arenas, stadiums, parks, and theaters. This should be borne by the surrounding counties -- the cost should be distributed -- saving Richmond and avoiding Richmond taxpayers from being the financiers.
Trammell: We’ve learned from other projects that there must be full disclosure of financing and revenue sources and have a safety net if things don’t work out. But I also feel that most of the financing for these kinds of thing should come from private sources, as well as other adjoining localities that would benefit, such as the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.
Wentz: No. While I am excited for the potential of a thriving downtown, I think tax dollars should be spent on key city services and programs that lead to a quality of life enhancement for residents. Planning for future development should reflect local history, culture, and traditions. Involve residents, businesses, civic groups, and institutions early on. When people feel that they have had a vital role in collaborative planning, they are more likely to have confidence in the process and voice support for the endeavor. We should be listening with sincerity and showing we take neighborhood input seriously. Being listened to enhances a neighborhood’s pride and self-esteem. I am also a supporter of Community Benefits Agreements that would be an added layer to all development in the City.
QUESTION: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?
Ford: We cannot have set-asides, that is illegal. We must pursue alternative measures for assisting minorities. This population is constantly being excluded from the mainstream. We must utilize tax abatements, employment point system advantages, a scoring scale, and residency. These factors must be included as criteria for assisting the disadvantaged populations.
Trammell: I feel that there should be equal opportunities for all regardless of race or ethnicity. This includes providing schools that promote learning for all students, and where all students can feel safe. While there have been few incidents in my district about problems with the police, I feel we should always be improving relations between our law enforcement personnel and people of color, and I strongly support putting such training and policies in place. To this end, I also strongly support bringing community policing back into the neighborhoods and reestablishing trust between the police and the citizens.
Wentz: First, leaders must acknowledge that racial inequality exists. The incumbent in the 8th has yet to even state that there is a racial equity issue when our district is majority black and brown. The devastating impact of Richmond’s past practices including structural racism, redlining & Jim Crow policies are still being felt in our neighborhoods and along our corridors.
I believe in people powered advocacy/policy. Our experts are those that have suffered under these systems and they have solutions at the ready. I would support empowering these experts and implementing what they have outlined and help build up our community brain trust. I also recommend disparity studies and an equity lens over all development deals and programs we create and ensuring the studies themselves are integral. Also, areas that are facing the largest disparities should receive an equitable share of our funding. Funding should be connected to the challenge.
QUESTION: Do you believe Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term? Why or why not?
Ford: He deserves to be judged on his successes and failures. The citizens should make this determination and not me. My only unequivocal criticism of the mayor without reservation or doubt, at times he has displayed lack of transparency and secrecy.
Trammell: I feel that is it best that the voters answer that question.
Wentz: I’ve decided the best thing for 8th District residents is that I have a good collaborative relationship with our 2021 Mayor, so I’ll just work to win the seat and allow voters to decide who I create change with. A message to our 2021 Mayor: Let’s get to work. It’s time!
