RTD questionnaire: 8th district candidates

In Richmond's 8th District, two community activists are seeking to unseat a councilwoman whose tenure predates the city's strong-mayor system.

Reva Trammell, whose first term began in 1998, is vying with Regie Ford and Amy Wentz to represent a South Side district that includes the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each candidate to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer in this fifth installment of weekly questionnaires with council and School Board hopefuls. Their responses to the questionnaire are below in alphabetical order by last name, along with biographical information.

Responses were edited for length and clarity.

QUESTION: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 8th District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?

Ford: Lack of leadership, and abject poverty. I have experience in turning struggling companies and organizations around, and what I have discovered, to achieve the success and the completion of projects that are necessary to improve the district conditions, first, you must secure the attention and respect of your colleagues. Some district representatives are taken for granted and at times appear to be aloof on the issues.