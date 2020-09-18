Schapiro: His business was the people's business

It wasn't enough for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to spend more. It had to spend better, said Baliles, for whom Pethtel would, among other things, demand that the agency's planners, engineers and contractors be more attentive of the impact on the environment of accelerating highway construction and increased traffic.

Though by that time Pethtel had spent a dozen years nosing around government as JLARC's director, he had acquired — through its scrutiny of VDOT — a special interest in transportation. As Morrison put it, "He became imbued with highways."

Pethtel would remain commissioner through the term of Democrat Doug Wilder, who had expressed doubts about the Baliles tax hike. With the election of an openly tax-hostile Republican governor, George Allen, Pethtel departed for Blacksburg to lead Virginia Tech's transportation institute, a now-500-employee, $50 million-a-year center that does cutting-edge research on roads and vehicles.

JLARC emerged at a time when state legislatures, responding to the growth of a federal government spurred by social and political upheaval in the 1960s, became more activist, more professional in developing and financing programs. That included a more robust, more serious penchant for oversight.