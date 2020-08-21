Schapiro: In mayor's race, Gray making the incumbent the issue

Job 1 for Kim Gray in the Richmond mayoral election: make it a two-person race.
The city councilwoman — among five challengers to incumbent Levar Stoney — might be succeeding, seizing on a no-bid, $1.8 million contract for a company tied to a $4,000 Stoney political donor to pull down Confederate statues amid racial equity marches that exploded in battles between police and protesters.
Branding the contract “cronyism” and declaring it “doesn’t pass the smell test,” Gray — in whose district stood four of the best-known monuments — wants prosecutor Colette McEachin to investigate whether Stoney broke public procurement laws and perhaps seek criminal charges.
Stoney’s office says the contract was kosher; that the mayor — using emergency powers because of the unrest — bypassed purchasing procedures and authorized the work after other firms, six of them local, turned down the job, fearing reprisals and for the safety of employees.
One can’t imagine McEachin welcomes this. She’s had her hands full with demonstrations, vandalism and complaints about out-of-control cops. Investigating a mayor with whom she shares a political base is a no-win, especially one year before her name is on the ballot.
That’s not Gray’s problem.
She wants to create one for Stoney — one that refreshes an anti-Stoney narrative that lingers from his first win four years ago: That, as a young man in a hurry, he cuts corners, can’t wait to run for governor and is transactional — as, perhaps, the disputed contract suggests.
“Levar’s tenure has been about Levar and his political future rather than the betterment of Richmond,” says Gray, a from-here — unlike the come-here Stoney, a New York native raised by his grandmother in Yorktown and given to the political theatrics of his mentor, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, another Empire State import.
Voters don’t hire challengers; they fire incumbents. Even before the mayhem that remade the campaign, there was a case to be made against Stoney: more nepotism at City Hall, a push for more taxes and more kissy-face with big business over a different lost-cause monument — the Navy Hill redevelopment scheme.
That these are talking points parroted by a divided opposition creates static rather than a single throw-the-bum-out theme.
This allows Stoney to stand apart from Gray, Alexsis Rodgers, Justin Griffin and the others to bellow about face mask giveaways, anti-eviction protections and — go figure — opening schools shuttered because of the pandemic to shelter the kids of working parents.
Gray, nonetheless, is emerging as the principal alternative to Stoney, having served eight years on the School Board before her 2016 victory for City Council in a majority-white district that demands she do in microcosm what Stoney has attempted citywide: accommodate a diverse city with high-profile haves and higher-profile have-nots.
Thus, Gray, much like Stoney, was — until the revulsion over George Floyd’s death — prepared to allow the Confederate statues to remain, erecting counterweights such as markers explaining their racist origins and, as Gray proposed, a monument to the colored troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War and were among the first to enter Richmond when it fell in April 1865.
“I represent one of the most progressive neighborhoods in the city,” said Gray, who, as a frequent no vote on Stoney initiatives, established herself early on as a possible challenger to the millennial mayor. “I am not a rubber stamp.”
The Stoney organization doesn’t have anything to say on the record about Gray’s latest play, which has succeeded in an important respect: generating buzz about her candidacy, much as did her description of the protesters who stalked her to her house in Jackson Ward as terrorists.
That Stoney’s campaign manager, Kevin Zeithaml, declined to comment is clearly a way of denying oxygen to Gray’s candidacy, signaling that her alarm over the monument removal deal with a Black-owned business is considered desperation.
Richmond’s desperate times — reflected by skittishness in usually laid-back neighborhoods, a virus that disproportionately strikes Black and brown people, the sudden contraction of the city’s nationally recognized restaurant scene and a police department seemingly in need of policing — could alter the complex calculus for winning the mayoralty.
It’s not enough to sweep the popular vote. Because of a mini-electoral college, the winner must carry five of nine councilmanic wards, six of which are majority-minority. If no one takes five, the top two finishers go into a pre-Christmas runoff, when a lower turnout could make for a surprise outcome.
Gray doesn’t think that’s likely. She’s looking to some of Stoney’s toughest critics to drive up her vote: 2016 mayoral candidates Jack Berry, Joe Morrissey and Jonathan Baliles, who quit the race to endorse Stoney and thwart a Morrissey win and would be rewarded with a municipal job. Berry carried two heavily white districts; Morrissey, two solidly Black wards.
It takes a lot of people to make this a two-person race.
