Schapiro: Jerry Falwell Jr.'s fall arouses Democrats

Virginia Democrats are getting turned on watching the Jerry Falwell Jr. sex scandal.
"Yikes," the Democratic Party of Virginia declared, retweeting Republican Nick Freitas' March 26 thank-you to Falwell for endorsing him for Congress in the Abigail Spanberger-held 7th District. It's anchored in the Richmond suburbs, where Falwell's fall could be more fuel for the anti-Trump fury on which Spanberger's fortunes depend.
The Democratic chairwoman, too, gawked via Twitter.
Susan Swecker was among nearly 10,000 people pushing out a post by a CNN investigations editor, Andrew Kaczynski, that Falwell had brought "shame" to his late father's "legacy of supporting segregation, opposing Civil Rights Leaders and selling VHS tapes claiming the Clintons murdered people in Arkansas."
Said Swecker, "Damn Straight."
For Swecker, coming off out-patient hip-replacement surgery, schedenfreude rather than laughter might be the best medicine.
Thought it was dealt them by a former cabana boy who says he would couple with Falwell's wife, Becki, in a Miami Beach hotel and that the cuckolded Jerry — who disputes it — liked to watch, it's been some time since Virginia Democrats played the Falwell card.
It was a favorite when Jerry's pastor-daddy was alive, revving up the Democrats' illiberal liberal base by assigning a somewhat porcine face to the Republican Party's alliance with religious conservatives hostile to abortion and gays and hot for guns and creationism.
Jerry Sr., a powerful presence in a three-piece suit that occasionally fit like a sausage casing, had to answer for a fictional sex-capade, an embarrassment with an unintended consequence: an affirmation of free-speech protections by the nation's highest court.
The elder Falwell, who died in 2007, sued for libel porn-purveyor Larry Flynt over a 1983 parody in his Hustler magazine of a liquor advert in which Falwell was depicted as a drunk whose first sexual encounter was in a fly-infested outhouse with his mother. The faux promo included a small-print disclaimer saying it was all a joke.
Jerry Sr. was then head of the Moral Majority, a grassroots organization credited with mobilizing conservative Christians in 1980 for Ronald Reagan, a Republican president barely mentioned at the convention that renominated the supposed multiple masher whom Jerry Jr. endorsed in 2016: Donald Trump
Jerry Sr., financing his lawsuit with donations harvested by the Moral Majority and his Thomas Roads Baptist Church, sued Flynt in federal court for $45 million. His libel claim failed because the jury concluded that the parody could not be considered factual, though it did award Falwell $200,000 in damages for emotional harm.
Flynt challenged the damages, losing before an appeals court in Richmond, where Judge Jay Wilkinson — a former newspaperman — worried about a chilling effect. To not rehear the case, he wrote in a dissent, could thwart political satire, which "tears down facades, deflates stuffed shirts, and unmasks hypocrisy."
Flynt then turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided unanimously — in an opinion written by a Republican-picked chief justice, William Rehnquist — that Falwell's distress over the Hustler lampoon was not sufficient to deny Flynt's First Amendment rights as a publisher.
Flynt and Falwell would, surprisingly, become friends and appear across the country together, debating how free free speech should be.
The source of the young Falwell's headache — how painful can it be, given his $10.5 million payoff to give up the presidency of Liberty University? — is the news media. Reporters for years have been nosing around Jerry Jr.'s Lynchburg-based empire, wondering if his conduct really has been Christian.
A la Trump, Falwell used the threat of legal action to throw them off the scent. And as The New York Times first reported in June 2019, Trump fixer Michael Cohen might have known a bit about Falwell Family Values and — as he had done for The Donald — attempted to bury, in this instance, purportedly compromising photos.
But then came Giancarlo Granda, the young pool attendant and aspiring property developer. Emerging from the shadows of a story that had been smoldering for more than a year, he told the Reuters news agency that, starting in 2012, he and Becki Falwell began a six-year tryst and that Jerry Jr. "enjoyed watching from the corner of the room."
Depicting himself and his family as victims of extortion, Falwell denied being a peeping Jerry but said that his wife had committed adultery — a violation of the Seventh Commandment and of a Liberty tenet that sexual relations should occur only within a so-called biblical marriage.
At the worst time — the final countdown to the election — Falwell and Liberty have been reduced to a punchline.
It's one Democrats will use nationally and statewide, tying the son and school to a unpopular, ethically numb president. It's also one that diminishes Liberty to its principal audience: young people and deep-pocketed benefactors committed to faith and traditional values.
Could small hands be to blame?
