Schapiro: Legislative smorgasbord exposes Democratic rift

The wheels came off for the Democrats about six minutes into last Friday’s session of the Virginia Senate.
“Big problem,” Janet Howell, chairwoman of the budget committee, said in a hot-mic moment to Dick Saslaw, majority leader and a fellow Northern Virginian.
“What?” said Saslaw, according to a recording of Senate proceedings.
Howell said that with Chap Petersen, another Fairfax senator, absent because of legal business back home, Democrats were one short of the required votes to send Gov. Ralph Northam a House-passed bill to spend $2 million helping coronavirus-conscious Virginians vote by early-absentee ballot.
“We need 21 to pass Sickles’ bill,” she said, referring to legislation by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, a budget-writer.
“We do?” replied Saslaw, who — after 44 years in Richmond — presumably should know the rules cold.
Under the Virginia Constitution, money bills must be approved by a majority of members elected to each chamber — 51 in the House of Delegates, 21 in the Senate. With Senate Republicans resisting COVID-19-linked voting reforms, Democrats needed all 21 of their members for the final vote.
And with the deadline looming to lock down the Nov. 3 ballot, there was no time to waste.
Lucky for Democrats, the House acted on an identical, Senate-written bill by Howell. It went to Northam for his signature on a party-line vote.
This is one of those moments — there have been many — that make this special session of the General Assembly special.
It’s been almost a month since lawmakers returned to work ostensibly to repair the COVID-19-wracked budget.
But since convening Aug. 18 — the House mostly remotely and the Senate at the Science Museum of Virginia, where Friday meetings won’t be possible because the space has been hired out — the session has become a smorgasbord in which tensions within the restored Democratic majority could push the legislature’s work into October, possibly creating an unwelcome distraction for the party’s congressional candidates.
Budget-balancing — Northam’s top priority — is taking a back seat to police reform, racial equity, worker benefits and razing Confederate monuments, especially those at Virginia Military Institute, Northam’s alma mater, where they have been protected by a provision written by another grad, Tommy Norment, the Senate Republican minority leader whose little-noticed parliamentary maneuver last month is contributing to this endless summer.
The General Assembly has been operating without rules because Norment killed those on which Democrats supposedly were in agreement.
With no rules, no consensus on several hot-button bills; solutions to a $2.7 billion budget hole up in the air, with center-left friction among Democrats exacerbated by a House caucus dominated by inexperienced, liberal newcomers; and a moderate governor, who prefers to guide the legislature with a light touch rather than head-bashing, this session has plodded on and on and on.
There will be agreement on banning choke holds by police and warrant-less searches. Also obstacles to re-employing bad cops, sharp limits on racial profiling and a shift from jury sentencing. These are consequential in a state with a strong law-enforcement tradition, one long shaped by race. Despite the slender vote in the House stripping police of legal protections against lawsuits alleging abuse, the proposal is doomed in the Senate, where an early version was crushed in committee.
This will be a flashpoint among Democrats — one that could renew ill will between the House and Senate. Senate Democrats are still ticked House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, attacked them for the defeat of a ban on military-style long rifles, among the post-Virginia Beach gun-control measures that helped the 2019 Democratic take-back.
That Northam twice had to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to extend a virus-related moratorium against court-ordered evictions of non-paying renters — he got one but justices rejected a second, saying the issue is for lawmakers to decide — is evidence of legislative inaction, a reminder that even the Democrats’ promised protections for the poor and unemployed can be sunk by undisciplined politics.
For a special session with an historic agenda, this one is markedly different than earlier thematic sessions on which Virginia achieved breakthroughs on transportation finance and law and order.
On the former, in 1986, Democrat Jerry Baliles largely controlled the push for new funding —about $400 million, a pittance these days — from beginning to end.
And in 1994, Republican George Allen — elected in a landslide — bullied a Democratic legislature into abolishing parole for fixed criminal sentences.
It was an initiative that demanded a slew of new prisons, nearly all of which were built in the countryside, hastening its transformation to a Republican bulwark because all that steel and concrete meant more jobs.
Twenty-six years later, with Democrats again controlling the entire state government and racial sensitivities fully intersecting with concerns over out-of-control cops, the Allen no-parole law is a Republican legacy Democrats are intent on junking.
That assumes they can agree on everything else first.
