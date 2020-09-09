Schapiro: Legislative smorgasbord exposes Democratic rift

With no rules, no consensus on several hot-button bills; solutions to a $2.7 billion budget hole up in the air, with center-left friction among Democrats exacerbated by a House caucus dominated by inexperienced, liberal newcomers; and a moderate governor, who prefers to guide the legislature with a light touch rather than head-bashing, this session has plodded on and on and on.

There will be agreement on banning choke holds by police and warrant-less searches. Also obstacles to re-employing bad cops, sharp limits on racial profiling and a shift from jury sentencing. These are consequential in a state with a strong law-enforcement tradition, one long shaped by race. Despite the slender vote in the House stripping police of legal protections against lawsuits alleging abuse, the proposal is doomed in the Senate, where an early version was crushed in committee.

This will be a flashpoint among Democrats — one that could renew ill will between the House and Senate. Senate Democrats are still ticked House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, attacked them for the defeat of a ban on military-style long rifles, among the post-Virginia Beach gun-control measures that helped the 2019 Democratic take-back.